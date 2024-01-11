Bangladesh Prominent EdTech Company AI Expert Career (AIEC) Welcomes Maher Ali Rusho As Growth & Technical Analyst

The Future Unveiled: First-Ever Bangla AI Magazine 'Krittimotta' and Strategic Partner Of Microsoft-Powered AI Event “A.I Connect Bangladesh Summit”

—

AI Expert Career (AIEC), a visionary edtech startup founded by Maharabe Uddin Sarker Ovi, proudly announces the appointment of Maher Ali Rusho as their Growth & Technical Analyst. This strategic move is aimed at reinforcing AIEC's commitment to revolutionizing AI education in Bangladesh.

Maher Ali Rusho, a leading figure in Bangladesh, is not only an accomplished data scientist currently pursuing a Master's in Engineering at CU Boulder but also a trailblazer in pioneering performance-based education in his home country. He holds the distinction of being the first individual to enroll directly in a master's degree program after completing Grade 9 in Bangladesh.

Rusho's journey reflects a paradigm shift from traditional education in Bangladesh to a performance-based degree program at the University of Colorado, Boulder, culminating in his pursuit of a Master's in Engineering Management. His achievements include recognition as an honorary Information Technology Fellow from IAMA – India, specializing in network security.

AIEC, a risk-free investment opportunity in the AI edtech sector, is poised to revolutionize the landscape of AI education in Bangladesh. Maher Ali Rusho's appointment as Growth & Technical Analyst adds a dynamic force to the company's mission of democratizing AI education. With a team of 10+ AI professionals and 500+ learners, AIEC is dedicated to addressing the unique needs of every AI enthusiast.

Beyond conventional education, AIEC offers AI consultancy services, conducts surveys to identify pain points, and develops fundamental as well as job role-based courses. Emphasizing accessibility, AIEC is set to release the first-ever Bangla AI Magazine, "Krittimotta." The company is also proud to announce its strategic partnership with the largest AI event in Bangladesh, powered by Microsoft, promising an immersive experience that brings together the brightest minds in AI.

Maher Ali Rusho expresses his excitement about joining the AIEC team, stating, "I am thrilled to contribute to the growth and development of AI education in Bangladesh. AIEC's innovative approach, strategic partnerships, and commitment to accessibility make it a dynamic and exciting place to be. I look forward to embarking on this journey together and making a meaningful impact in the field of AI education."

As AIEC continues to lead the way in reshaping the landscape of AI education in Bangladesh, Maher Ali Rusho's appointment as Growth & Technical Analyst, coupled with the company's risk-free investment potential, marks a significant milestone in the company's pursuit of excellence.

Get educated about artificial intelligence by visiting their website :

https://www.aiexpertcareer.com/

Book 1:1 Free Online Career & Research Consultation With This A.I Expert :

https://www.aiexpertcareer.com/consultant/Maher-Ali-Rusho



Contact Info:

Name: Maharabe Uddin Sarker Ovi

Email: Send Email

Organization: A.I Expert Career Bangladesh

Address: 11, Barabag, Mirpur-2, Dhaka 1216.

Phone: +8801724866855

Website: https://www.aiexpertcareer.com/



Release ID: 89118076

If there are any deficiencies, problems, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we encourage you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our diligent team is committed to promptly addressing your concerns within 8 hours and taking necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or facilitate the removal process. Providing accurate and trustworthy information is of utmost importance.