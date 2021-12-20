Bangladesh's Largest Solar Power Plant Installed with Sungrow Central Inverter Solutions Comes Online

KHULNA, Bangladesh, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced recently that Bangladesh's largest PV project -- the 130 MWp Bagerhat solar power plant with Sungrow's central inverter solutions installed came into commercial operation in late December 2021. Working closely with ABB and Orion Group, Sungrow will offer its expertise and continue to support Bangladesh in its energy transition journey.

With 95% of Bangladesh's power generation stemming from gas, diesel, and coal, this 130 MWp project is a significant development for a nation that had a total grid-connected capacity of approximately 100 MW in 2020.

Located in Khulna, the Bagerhat project overtook the 73 MW Mymensingh solar power plant as Bangladesh's largest solar power plant upon its completion. Utilizing Bangladesh's 2,500 hours of sunshine per year, the project will be able to generate power equivalent to that produced by more than 324,000 tons of coal a year. It is so far the largest eco-friendly power project to provide clean energy by using the most efficient monocrystalline solar panels and over 99% efficient inverters. This plant is connected to 132/33 KV Mongla PGCB Grid Substation through a newly constructed around 9 km transmission line.

Due to Bangladesh's humid and hot climate, ABB has chosen to deploy Sungrow's advanced SG3125HV 1500Vdc system for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The SG3125HV features temperature-controlled air cooling which allows it to operate without derating even when the temperature is up to 50 degrees Celsius. Moreover, its design allows for investment savings in the form of lower transportation and installation costs.

The investor of this project, Orion Group is a leading conglomerate and a legendary brand name in the business arena of Bangladesh. "We needed a solution that offers the most upside in terms of performance, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with the conditions of the project. Sungrow, as a pioneer, was able to surpass all of our expectations with their state-of-the-art product," commented Mehedi Islam Aneek, Project Manager of Orion Group.

Recently, the government of Bangladesh unveiled its renewable energy generation strategy for the Eighth Five-Year Plan period. The government said the new strategy will have to be aggressively pursued so that all that is planned to get implemented in time and the required policy support is prioritized. Citing the significant success of the introduction of rooftop PV systems and the role solar energy has played in providing lighting for homes, the Bangladeshi government said that the Eighth Five-Year Plan will continue to focus on solar and wind power development.

"We are honored and excited to be a part of the first 130 MWp scale solar project in Bangladesh. Bangladesh's rapid industrialization has led to a drastic demand increase for power generation and the government is more focused on renewable energy development than ever before. With our experience and expertise, Sungrow is ready to expand our footprint in this growing market and assist Bangladesh in reaching its renewable power generation targets and beyond," said Hu Yukun, Regional Manager, South Asia of Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.