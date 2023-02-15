Bango expands bundling and resale business to the online employee benefits market

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces that Benefit One, the leading Japanese employee benefits platform, has added video streaming subscriptions to its online benefits service through the Bango Platform.



From April 2023, employers in Japan that use the Benefit One employee benefits and incentives system can offer video streaming to their employees as a part of Benefit One’s bundled services. Eligible employees can use “Kyutoku Payment” from June 2023 to deduct the subscription fees from payroll, and by doing so they will receive a 10% point rebate as a benefit.

Movie, TV and music subscription services are an integral part of everyday life, for example US internet households with OTT services have an average of 5.7 services*. A recent Bango survey revealed that 78% of consumers want one single platform to manage all of their subscription services**. Employee benefits companies like Benefit One are well placed to take advantage of this opportunity along with telcos, retailers and banks. By providing a range of the latest subscription service offers that are easy to access, sign up to and pay for, these companies can increase customer engagement, retention and boost the value of their end customer relationships.

Bango Resale technology works like a Digital Vending Machine, enabling Benefit One to quickly and easily offer the most attractive subscription services for their members to pick and choose from. One connection with the Bango Platform enables a wide range of subscriptions to be offered to consumers, significantly reducing development time and effort. For Benefit One, this enables the quick and easy addition of new member benefits.

Adding the video streaming service to the membership benefits is essential to offering the most compelling products and services. With Bango Resale, Benefit One were able to reduce time-to-market and launch new benefits easily and cost effectively.

“We’re excited to work with Benefit One to add the latest and greatest subscription services to their range of member benefits. Bango technology takes away the complexity and makes it as easy as possible to get to market fast with the products and services members really want.” Andy Suzuki, SVP SPAC at Bango

About Bango

The world's largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative payment methods, including carrier billing, digital wallets, and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

Bango, the technology behind every payment choice. For more information, visit www.bango.com

About Benefit One

Benefit One provide Benefit Station for enterprise employees.

Benefit Station is a membership-based employee benefit service provided to 15,829 organizations with approximately 11.28 million members (as of September 30, 2022). More than 1.4 million services, including leisure facilities, nursing care and childcare services, e-learning, and online fitness, are available at special member-only prices.

https://bs.benefit-one.co.jp/bs/pages/bs/top/top.faces

