Bank of Asia Being Voted the BVI Financial Services Tech Savvy Firm of the Year 2020

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BVI headquartered Bank of Asia is proudly awarded the "Tech Savvy Firm of the Year" in the annual Financial Services Award hosted by BVI Finance on 28 March 2021. The FinTech-enabled Bank has been recognised for its digital solutions that not only sustain its own business growth in the challenging time of Covid-19, but also help other business adapt and transform digitally by providing fully digitalised banking services.

The BVI Financial Services Awards is an annual event to celebrate the accomplishments of companies and individuals who have played important roles in the offshore financial services industry. This year, there are 13 Award Categories and the winners were voted by members and players from the industry. Bank of Asia outvoted the other four nominees from Accounting, Legal Services and Corporate Services in its category.

President of Bank of Asia Lisa Lou commented at the Award Ceremony: "The award going to Bank of Asia is a message that it's the time of technology. For BVI, it's also the time to go technology. We look forward to building a financial centre powered by technology together with the BVI Government."

As a BVI bank offering digital banking services under a General Banking Licence, Bank of Asia is uniquely positioned to take advantage of its extensive industry insight and rich FinTech expertise, in coming up with innovative strategies and business models, and in offering to its domestic and international clientele a comprehensive range of products and services, including banking, insurance, and investment, global eCommerce and payment, asset and fund management, lifestyle and other value-added services, in a user-friendly, cost-effective and efficient manner. In doing so, the Bank aspires to become the "Bank of Choice" for companies incorporated in the BVI and other jurisdictions, along with their owners and directors, subject to a robust regulatory compliance regime on AML/KYC, data privacy, and cybersecurity.

Being part of the BVI business community, Bank of Asia works closely with Corporate Services Providers, Registered Agents, and professional firms on the Islands, in Asia, and other major markets across the world. Through digital channels and mobile devices, Bank of Asia offers a best-of-breed customer service experience to its customers. The Bank knows the local market well and understands the challenges offshore companies face in acquiring quality banking and financial services and has thus devised products and services that cater to their needs.

The Bank's Founder and Chairman Mr. Carson Wen commented: "It's an honour for Bank of Asia to be voted as the 'Tech Savvy Firm of the Year'. The award is the best example of the BOA teamwork across the regions. We will continue the FinTech journey with insights, courage and the passion to change the way people bank. The Bank will continue to invest heavily in people, processes, technologies and in growing its ecosystem of collaborators and partners in the years to come."

About Bank of Asia

Bank of Asia provides banking and asset management services to companies, high net worth individuals, family offices and trusts across the globe, especially those with interests in offshore jurisdictions, through its digital platform.

The Bank's vision is to change the way people bank through delivering cost effective, efficient and user-friendly FinTech solutions, underpinned by innovative technologies and robust quantitative analytics in the Know Your Customer and Anti Money Laundering process.

In addition to general banking services such as deposits and loans in multiple currencies, cross-border payments and remittance, it also provides investment banking, corporate advisory and structured financing, private banking, insurance, investment and asset management services through its business partners.

Bank of Asia is licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of the British Virgin Islands (BVI FSC).

For more details, please visit www.bankasia.com.

