Bank INA and Mambu, powering the future of banking in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia and SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mambu, the market leading SaaS cloud banking platform, is working together with Indonesia's PT Bank INA Perdana Tbk (Bank INA) to underpin its digital transformation journey as it brings new digital banking services to the Indonesian market.

Mambu's agile, cloud-native platform enables banks and financial institutions to scale rapidly and launch new digital banking services within weeks. As the only true SaaS banking platform born in the cloud, Mambu's composable approach allows banks to launch innovative banking services that meet the specific wants and needs of their customers.

Bank INA, part of one of Indonesia's largest conglomerates, the Salim Group, will use Mambu's cloud-native banking platform as the technology foundation for its new digital banking services.

Daniel Budirahayu, President Director at Bank INA, said, "As we transition into a digital bank, we have been very focused on ensuring we have the right systems and infrastructure in place to guarantee optimal experience and security for our customers. With Mambu's SaaS cloud banking platform we have selected the best-performing and most reliable cloud-native banking platform on the market, and we feel very confident that we have made the right decision."

Myles Bertrand, Managing Director APAC at Mambu, said, "We are honoured to be working with Bank INA on their digital transformation journey, and appreciate the due diligence the Bank INA team has done in selecting the best cloud banking platform for their purposes. Mambu's composable architecture approach will enable Bank INA to build a digital bank that meets the needs of their customers, both now and into the future."

Husni Fuad, General Manager Indonesia at Mambu, added, "The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital banking technology right around the world, and Indonesia is no exception. Bank INA, powered by Mambu, will soon be able to offer digital services to both retail consumers and MSMEs, offering greater convenience and speed, and also improving access to financial services for many consumers who are currently unbanked or underserved."

Yulius Purnama Junaedi, Digital Banking Director at Bank INA, concluded, "Bank INA will work with Mambu to utilise its market leading technology to be the frontrunner in Indonesia's digital banking industry. We believe that with Mambu, Bank INA will be able to complement the vast financial and payment digitalisation within Salim Group's ecosystem. Our purpose is to create a digital bank where we can empower the lives of many micro and small medium enterprises in Indonesia."

Mambu beat out tough competition from other digital banking platform providers, prevailing due to its agility, speed, and cost efficiency.

About Mambu

Mambu is the world's only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu has 700 employees that support 200 customers in over 65 countries - including N26, OakNorth, Tandem, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam and Orange Bank.

www.mambu.com

About Bank INA

Bank INA is a fully licensed commercial Bank in Indonesia where it is registered and supervised by Otoritas Jasa Keuangan and Bank Indonesia. Our aim is to contribute to augment the Indonesian Economy through digital banking products and services that are always present to the individual customers, MSMEs and corporations. Bank INA is a part of Salim Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia.

Salim Group operates globally in multiple regions across several industries covering upstream and downstream businesses. Through our diverse operations, we provide solutions for consumers for all ages in every market segment. We strive to build an ecosystem that nurtures sustainable growth and innovation for everyone.