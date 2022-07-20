Barbie Layton Announces the Launch of ‘Women Gone Wild’ International Bestselling Book and Movement

—

Barbie Layton, energy consultant, and healer is excited to announce the release of her latest book, Women Gone Wild: The Wealth Edition. This guidebook is designed to help women break free from the constraints they were taught that keep them from experiencing true wealth in their lives. With a new perspective on what wealth means, this book provides the tools and inspiration needed for fearless living. It encourages women to become invincible and discover what they are capable of. The women authors are currently featured on four giant billboards directly in the heart of Times Square in New York City, and will be featured in Forbes, USA Today, NASDAQ, and will be in 46 countries in January and the book will be translated into multiple languages.



Popular internationally as the host of TV channel “You Are Amazing” on The Best You TV, Barbie Layton has produced over forty shows with world thought leaders, events and coached thousands of people. She was recently featured in USA Today as the Top 10 Conscious Female Leaders to Watch in 2022. Layton assists individuals and CEOs to rediscover their dreams. She understands the need to fall in love with yourself where you currently are and become the VIP of your own life. She offers Soulprint energy clearings to reset your original blueprint of what you are meant to be and mentions how this method has helped her clients progress towards their goals, with amazing testimonials! Layton has a unique ability to connect to her clients and clear blockages in their minds and identify their limiting beliefs..



The Women Gone Wild: The Wealth Edition book redefines the meaning of wealth for all women ready to lead a global shift. It is about breaking free from the limitations and restrictions that society has set for women — about being quiet, stopping being proactive, and everything else that women had to endure that restricted their freedom to become equal members of society.. The book is a guide to breaking free of the shackles society has set for women. Readers learn about living authentically and leading a life that has a purpose and meaning. The book is written to inspire a movement for women to lead an authentic life. It is time for women to think about their empowerment and make changes in their own lives.

"A warm smile is the universal language of kindness.” Barbie Layton says. “Through kindness, we can empower millions of women and motivate people to live their best lives.” Layton offers a complimentary Upgrade Your Frequency meditation, one of the most crucial things people can do to bring in the expected abundance and unexpected miracles in their lives. To book Barbie for sessions or to download her free meditation, go to www.BarbieLayton.com.

About Barbie Layton:

Barbie Layton co-founded The Infinity Life, is an energy consultant and healer. She has been featured in USA Today, Entrepreneur, Los Angeles Tribute Magazine, and has a meditation available globally on Mindvalley. Layton, an experienced and educated woman, completed her MA in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica. She was also a part of ‘The Prison Project,’ an award-winning documentary. Today, Layton is one of the most active coaches, motivational speakers, and healers. She is best known for her contagious energy and has become famous for her show “You Are Amazing” on The Best You TV, which is watched globally.

Barbie Layton offers her signature one-of-a-kind intuitive Soulprint energy clearings that have manifested miracles in clients’ lives and a facilitator’s training program. She is available for speaking engagements, TV and podcast appearances, authoring articles, and corporate flow coaching. To connect with Barbie or listen to her “You Are Amazing” show, go to www.BarbieLayton.com.

