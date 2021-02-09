Barry Callebaut and Deloitte collaborate to accelerate support for cocoa farming communities in Indonesia

More than 30,000 Indonesian cocoa farmers in Sulawesi and Sumatra to benefit from this joint collaboration

The two companies will increase educational and skills development programs for cocoa farmers

JAKARTA, Indonesia and SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Callebaut, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products and Deloitte, a leading global provider of professional services, jointly announced today a multi-year strategic collaboration to deliver educational and skills development programs to empower over 30,000 cocoa farmers in Sulawesi and Sumatra to permanently lift them out of poverty.



Barry Callebaut and Deloitte jointly announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to deliver educational and skills development programs to empower over 30,000 cocoa farmers in Indonesia (Left: Dodi Rubiarto, Site Manager for Papandayan Cocoa Industries (PCI Bandung), Barry Callebaut Indonesia; Right: Steve Aditya, Clients & Markets Director, Deloitte Indonesia)



Cocoa farmers, about 20% of whom are women, will have access to financial literacy and entrepreneurship trainings



The goal of the trainings is to help farmers find ways to professionalise their small business and improve their livelihoods



More than 30,000 Indonesian cocoa farmers in Sulawesi and Sumatra to benefit from this joint collaboration



The Farm Business Plans are designed to support farmers to develop their cocoa farms into rehabilitated, diverse and professionally run farms over a period of several years

This collaboration will see Barry Callebaut and Deloitte Indonesia put forward their best efforts through their respective sustainability initiatives Forever Chocolate and WorldClass .

Educational and skills development programs for cocoa farmers

Indonesia is the world's sixth largest cocoa producer with approximately 220,000 tons a year, most of which comes from Sulawesi. Cocoa plantations in Indonesia are dominated by small-holder farmers on a trajectory towards a living income and beyond. Under this new collaboration, cocoa farmers, about 20% of whom are women, will have access to financial literacy and entrepreneurship trainings to help them find ways to professionalise their small business and improve their livelihoods.

The farmers will undergo a sales and marketing training conducted by Barry Callebaut's field facilitators who are key to the successful implementation of Barry Callebaut's Farm Business Plans. These plans consist of tailor-made services such as tools, individual coaching and agricultural inputs to support and improve yields and farmer income. The Farm Business Plans are designed to support farmers to develop their cocoa farms into rehabilitated, diverse and professionally run farms over a period of several years.

Together, the two companies will also introduce the Deloitte Grow program, which centers on creating better opportunities for youths through education and preserving an interest and appreciation for cocoa farming for the future. Deloitte will also collaborate with Generation Peace , an Indonesian advocacy group, to provide soft skills and critical thinking training for teachers to improve the quality of education in these farming communities and prepare the next generation to embrace Industry 4.0.

"At Deloitte, we are committing our most valued asset – our professionals – to creating opportunities for those left behind. By strengthening our connections with cocoa farmers in collaboration with businesses, communities, and educators, we can enable farmers to access the initiatives they need to improve their agricultural practices and income diversification. Deloitte Indonesia is pleased to partner with Barry Callebaut in making a collective impact to the farming communities by enhancing financial literacy, developing job skills and providing access to opportunities," said Claudia Lauw, Country Leader of Deloitte Indonesia.

"This new collaboration with Deloitte Indonesia will significantly scale our efforts on the ground and enable us to continue to provide pressing support to the cocoa farmers in Indonesia ," said Richard Fahey, Vice-President for Barry Callebaut Cocoa Asia Pacific. "I am confident that together with the talented team at Deloitte, we will make an impact on this generation of cocoa farmers and beyond."

Barry Callebaut's Forever Chocolate meets Deloitte's WorldClass initiative

Low productivity on cocoa farms as a result of poor agricultural practices, nutrient depleted soils and aging cocoa trees continue to keep cocoa farmers and their families in a cycle of poverty.

To address these challenges head on, Barry Callebaut launched Forever Chocolate in 2016, its plan to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025. It includes 4 concrete, time-bound targets that are addressing the biggest sustainability challenges in the chocolate supply chain. One target is that by 2025, more than 500,000 cocoa farmers will have been lifted out of poverty. Since 2016, Barry Callebaut has welcomed like-minded organizations to come alongside them to build a movement that ensures chocolate will be around forever.

Aligning to Forever Chocolate is Deloitte's WorldClass initiative which seeks to impact fifty million futures by 2030. Launched in 2017 as Deloitte's signature global societal impact initiative, WorldClass empowers individuals and communities through education and skills development opportunities and is a reflection of Deloitte's commitment to investing in people and lifelong learning..

Find photos related to this announcement here: bit.ly/BarryCallebautandDeloitte_Feb2021

About Deloitte ( www.deloitte.com/id )

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited is a company limited by guarantee and a member firm of DTTL. Members of Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited and their related entities, each of which are separate and independent legal entities, provide services from more than 100 cities across the region, including Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Osaka, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei and Tokyo.

This communication contains general information only, and none of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms or their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization") is, by means of this communication, rendering professional advice or services. Before making any decision or taking any action that may affect your finances or your business, you should consult a qualified professional adviser.

No representations, warranties or undertakings (express or implied) are given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this communication, and none of DTTL, its member firms, related entities, employees or agents shall be liable or responsible for any loss or damage whatsoever arising directly or indirectly in connection with any person relying on this communication. DTTL and each of its member firms, and their related entities, are legally separate and independent entities.

© 2021 Deloitte Touche Solutions

About Barry Callebaut Group (www.barry-callebaut.com):

With annual sales of about CHF 6.9 billion (EUR 6.4 billion / USD 7.1 billion) in fiscal year 2019/20, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut ® and Cacao Barry ®, Carma ® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa ®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

Follow the Barry Callebaut Group:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Flickr

Related Links :

https://www.barry-callebaut.com