Barry Callebaut will partner with PT Sinarniaga Sejahtera, a subsidiary of Garudafood to bring the compound chocolate range of the Van Houten Professional brand to bakeries, chocolatiers and home bakers in Indonesia

The full range of Van Houten Professional products have 100% sustainably-sourced cocoa via the Cocoa Horizon s Foundation, positively impacting livelihoods in cocoa farming communities in Sulawesi

JAKARTA, Indonesia and SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Callebaut Group, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced today the appointment of PT Sinarniaga Sejahtera ("SNS"), a subsidiary of PT Garudafood Putra Putri Jaya Tbk ("Garudafood"), one of the largest food and beverage companies in Indonesia, as its distributor for Van Houten Professional sustainable compound chocolate products in Indonesia.



Barry Callebaut and Garudafood announce strategic partnership to distribute Van Houten Professional products in Indonesia



Rooted in a European legacy of more than 190 years, the Van Houten Professional brand promises to be a game changer, with a full range of chocolate and compound products that has been adapted to the technical needs of the Asian chocolatier.



Besides an emphasis on quality, taste and convenience, all Van Houten Professional products have 100% sustainably sourced cocoa via the Cocoa Horizons Foundation, a non-profit organization established by Barry Callebaut to scale impact in cocoa growing communities.



The full range of Van Houten Professional products have 100% sustainably-sourced cocoa via the Cocoa Horizon Foundation, positively impacting livelihoods in cocoa farming communities in Sulawesi



The full range of Van Houten Professional products have 100% sustainably-source cocoa via the Cocoa Horizon Foundation, positively impacting livelihoods in cocoa farming communities in Sulawesi



Van Houten Professional will be the first mass market brand in Indonesia to offer sustainably sourced cocoa under the “Cocoa Horizons” program and will improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and their communities in areas such as Sulawesi



Van Houten Professional will be the first mass market brand in Indonesia to offer sustainably sourced cocoa under the “Cocoa Horizons” program and will improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and their communities in areas such as Sulawesi

Bringing Van Houten Professional to Indonesia

Under the terms of the agreement, Barry Callebaut will partner with SNS to bring the compound range of the Van Houten Professional brand to professional users of chocolate and compound in the foodservice market in Indonesia. This includes artisan and chain bakeries, cafes, restaurants, cash-and-carries and the fast growing homebaking segment. The implementation of this agreement will start immediately and these products will be commercially available in the market around March this year. The parties agreed not to disclose any further terms of the agreement.

Paulus Tedjosutikno, Director of Garudafood said, "We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Barry Callebaut on the distribution of the Van Houten Professional compound chocolate products. By leveraging our foodservice channel, we are confident to be a notable player in the growing consumption of chocolate products in Indonesia."

This agreement is an extension of the strategic relationship between Barry Callebaut and Garudafood which was first established in 2015 and currently focuses on an industrial supply of compound chocolate through two chocolate factories in Indonesia located in Gresik, East Java and Rancaekek, West Java.

With Garudafood's strong sales and distribution capabilities to various channels and Barry Callebaut's proven market leadership with well-known chocolate brands for the business-to-business category, the two companies are committed to further growth in the compound chocolate market in Indonesia.

"Van Houten Professional is Barry Callebaut's European heritage brand that has already established a leadership presence in Asia. Partnering with Garudafood will once again allow us to team up with a leader in one of the most vibrant economies in Asia Pacific and gain a strategic foothold in Indonesia which continues to offer growth even in these unprecedented times," said Shuo-yen Choo, Managing Director Chocolate Indonesia and Vice President for Food Manufacturing in Southeast Asia for Barry Callebaut.

Giving back to the Cocoa farmers in Indonesia through the Cocoa Horizons program

Rooted in a European legacy of more than 190 years, the Van Houten Professional brand promises to be a game changer, with a full range of chocolate and compound products that has been adapted to the technical needs of the Asian chocolatier. Besides an emphasis on quality, taste and convenience, all Van Houten Professional products have 100% sustainably sourced cocoa via the Cocoa Horizons Foundation, a non-profit organization established by Barry Callebaut to scale impact in cocoa growing communities.

"We look forward to generating a new level of expertise and creativity amongst the artisans but more importantly, we hope to move the needle on sustainability in Indonesia. Van Houten Professional will be the first mass market brand in Indonesia to offer sustainably-sourced cocoa under the 'Cocoa Horizons' program and will improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and their communities in areas such as Sulawesi," continued Shuo-yen Choo.

Find photos related to this announcement here: bit.ly/BarryCallebautandGarudafood_Feb2021

This press release can also be found on our corporate website: bit.ly/PRR-BC-Garudafood

About Garudafood ( www.Garudafood.com ):

PT Garudafood Putra Putri Jaya Tbk (stock code: GOOD) is one of the leading food and beverage companies in Indonesia. Founded in 1990, Garudafood's business activities have been started since 1979 by the founding parents through PT Tudung Putra Jaya (TPJ), a company in Pati, Central Java that marketed peanut products which later became known as Kacang Garuda (Garuda Peanut). Currently Garudafood produces and markets food and beverage products under its five leading brands namely Gery, Garuda, Chocolatos, Leo and Clevo. These products include biscuits, peanuts, pilus, crisps, confectionery, milk drinks and chocolate powder. The company currently has export sales to more than 20 countries with a focus on ASEAN countries, China and India.

Most of Garudafood's products are produced by its own production facilities. It currently operates two production facilities in Pati, Central Java, one in Gresik, East Java, and one in the Rancaekek Industrial Area of Sumedang, West Java. All Garudafood products have been certified Halal and ISO 22000: Food Safety Management System.

About Barry Callebaut Group (www.barry-callebaut.com):

With annual sales of about CHF 6.9 billion (EUR 6.4 billion / USD 7.1 billion) in fiscal year 2019/20, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products -- from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut ® and Cacao Barry ®, Carma ® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa ®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

Follow the Barry Callebaut Group:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Flickr

Related Links :

http://www.barry-callebaut.com