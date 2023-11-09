BarryTickets Unveils The Ultimate Guide to Attending the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas is set to host its first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix in November 2023. This guide provides everything you need to know to attend this monumental event in style. From ticket options and prices to the best places to watch the action, we've got you covered.

Ticket Options and Prices

There are several zones and ticket types to choose from at the Las Vegas Grand Prix:

General Admission

Starts at $500 for a 3-day standing pass.

Sold out but offered glimpses of the West Harmon Zone.

Cheaper than recent Grands Prix in Austin and Miami.

Grandstand Seating

Starts at $1,500 in the West Harmon Zone (sold out).

$2,000 in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere.

More expensive than other 2023 Grand Prix races.

VIP/Hospitality Packages

Range from $5,000 to $5 million.

Offer premium views, exclusive access, and lavish extras.

The most expensive option is believed to be the $5 million Nobu Sky Villa package.

Best Places to Watch:

Here are some of the prime spots for taking in the racing action:

East Harmon Zone

Wraps around the pit building.

Views of turns 1 through 4.

Put you right in the heart of the action.

T-Mobile Zone at Sphere

LED-covered Sphere structure up close.

Views of turns 5 through 9.

Immersive entertainment from Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group.

Mirage Zone

See the cars flying down the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

Similar views from Club SI and Vista.

Hotel Zones

Venetian and MGM zones offer proximity to the track.

Nobu Sky Villa has a terrace overlooking the circuit.

Where is the best place to sit for a Formula One race?

For a Formula One Grand Prix, the best seats depend largely on what aspect of the race you most enjoy. The main grandstand is an excellent choice for those looking to be at the heart of the action, offering clear views of the start and finish line as well as the pit stops, where the strategies of the teams unfold.

However, if you're more interested in high-speed thrills and overtakes, seats around tight corners or chicanes would be more suitable.

These areas often witness the most dramatic moments of the race. At the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the seats near landmarks like the Bellagio Fountains and the Eiffel Tower replica are bound to offer a unique viewing experience, combining the spectacle of racing with the stunning backdrop of Las Vegas's most famous sights.

Ticket Sales On The Secondary Market:

Chris Cabrera, the CDO at Barrystickets.com, elaborates on the immense popularity of the Las Vegas Grand Prix by stating, "The demand we've seen for the Las Vegas Grand Prix is phenomenal. This event now stands as the third highest in terms of secondary ticket prices, following closely behind the Super Bowl and a major music event like a Taylor Swift concert. It's a testament to the unique blend of entertainment and high-octane racing that the Las Vegas Grand Prix offers."

About the Las Vegas GP:

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is an anticipated Formula 1 racing event set to take place in the dazzling city of Las Vegas. The race draws motorsport enthusiasts from around the globe, offering an electrifying blend of high-speed thrills and the distinctive glitz and glamour of Las Vegas.

The circuit is expected to include iconic landmarks, making the event a unique spectacle in the world of Formula 1 racing. It's not just a race; it's a grand celebration of speed, spectacle, and entertainment that only Las Vegas can deliver.



