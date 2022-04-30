Barton Creek TX Porcelain Dental Veneers | Cosmetic Dentistry Treatment Update

—

The cosmetic dentistry clinic near Barton Creek, TX is now offering patients high-quality porcelain veneers to hide imperfections and improve the appearance of the teeth.

More information is available at https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/cosmetic-dentistry.html

With this latest offering, clients suffering from staining, chips, discoloration, gaps, or crooked teeth, can have custom-made veneers fitted.

This procedure uses ceramic porcelain shells, which are bonded to the front surface of the tooth, to replicate the natural look of real teeth. In many cases, crooked teeth can be straightened immediately at the initial tooth contouring appointment, after which a specialist lab creates custom veneers. The whole process can take as little as two weeks.

These natural-looking veneers can be made as white as the customer desires and are stain-proof, allowing them to remain unblemished for many years. Patients can ensure the longevity of their veneers by brushing with toothpaste with fluoride, flossing, and getting routine check-ups.

Flexible payment plans are available through the clinic’s partnership with CareCredit, making this an affordable and realistic option for many people.

Additional information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/westlakehillsdentalarts

For those in Barton Creek, TX looking for a faster tooth whitening procedure, Westlake Hills Dental Arts offers Zoom! whitening. This efficient bleaching method developed by Philips takes only two hours to show results.

The practice also offers other cosmetic procedures, such as dental implants. This procedure involves implanting a titanium post into the jawbone which acts as a tooth root, upon which a natural-looking crown is added. Implants are like permanent dentures and can last for over 30 years.

A spokesperson for the clinic said, “Dr. Long is highly skilled and trained in the art and science of cosmetic dentistry. Her endless drive to enhance her knowledge and refine her skills has made Westlake Hills Dental Arts one of the premier dental offices for veneers.”

Interested readers can find out more and book a consultation at https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/veneers.html





About Us: Westlake Hills Dental Arts is led by Dr. Rebecca Long, a decorated practitioner and an Academy of General Dentistry fellow, a rare distinction that can only be achieved through further education. Dr. Long's staunch advocacy for continuing education also ensures that patients get the latest and most effective treatments available in the field.

