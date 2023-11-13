Barut Hotels adds latest destination to its Aegean crown

Opening in May 2024, Anda Barut Collection offers luxury for all

—

Barut Hotels, one of the Mediterranean region's most culturally-rooted and pioneering tourism brands, is to open the ANDA Barut Collection Hotel in May. Located within the natural beauty and near Izmir and Bodrum airports, the Anda Barut Collection offers guests a spacious, airy beachfront location to reset and recharge comfortably, only hours from Europe.



Wellness Weekend (10th-12th May 2024), which will officially launch the hotel to the public, will see Anda host British Olympians, athletes and dancers for an incredibly varied programme of complimentary activities. The schedule highlights just how much there is on offer for guests staying at the venue. From swimming with Rebecca Adlington, beach fit with Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson & Jamie Baulch, boxing with Johnny Nelson, running with the legendary Paula Radcliffe, dance fit with James & Ola Jordan, enjoying sportswear workshop with famous fashion designer Zeynep Kartal, Wellness Weekend offers something for all.



Grown-Up Relaxation and Family Travel Destination

At Anda Barut Collection, an area designed for adults welcoming guests with spacious rooms, gourmet restaurants, enchanting experiences, and other privileges across wellness, sport and luxury in a romantic environment.

Anda Barut Collection has also transformed the holiday experience for families with children. The hotel has interactive clubs for children, educational activities and safe play areas.

The hotel offers a unique experience for all age groups with its nature-surrounded aqua park, which includes everything from fast water slides to specially themed pools, sunbathing areas, loungers, and food and drink service for the entire family. Carnival Park, designed to focus on games, entertainment, and sports experiences, will be one of the areas to visit most during holidays.

A Historic, Cultured Setting with Gastronomic Discovery



Anda Barut Collection elevates Turkey's tourism richness to an international standard. The unique nature offers guests a hotel and an in-depth life experience. The hotel's modern architecture and adventure park, intertwined with the area's natural beauties and ancient history, promises a holiday where both adults and children will create unforgettable memories. Anda offers a luxury accommodation experience and allows guests to embark on their own gastronomic journey throughout their stay.

