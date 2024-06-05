base Appointed as Technical Advisor for The High-Performance Group's New Studio

base is thrilled to announce its appointment as Technical Advisor to the highly popular podcast - The High Performance Group.

—

base, a leader in media asset management and cloud storage solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the High-Performance Group as its strategic technical advisor. This collaboration will support the High-Performance Group in establishing its first full-time studio at Fora's Henry Wood House.

base will leverage its extensive expertise to provide technical recommendations, including a comprehensive media asset management system and advanced cloud storage solutions. These tools will enable remote collaboration, secure storage, and efficient workflows, ensuring High Performance can focus on producing cutting-edge content.

“As a long-time fan of High Performance's podcast, I am thrilled about this opportunity to contribute to their workflow. Working with such an amazing company is a dream for us at base. We are eager to assist with the setup and management of the new studio and look forward to being a part of their journey in the future.” Said Ben Foakes, CEO and Founder of base.

"base has been brilliant to work with. Their solutions for online media are going to streamline our production capabilities and open up bandwidth for our team to create more incredible content with increased efficiency. Our partnership is an important step in the growth of High Performance". Said George Macdonald, Partnership Lead at High-Performance.

base's solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of media professionals, providing them with the tools necessary to manage their assets efficiently and securely. By focusing on user-friendly interfaces and robust security measures, base ensures that its clients can maintain high standards of productivity and creativity.

Furthermore, base is proud to be ISO 27001 certified, demonstrating its commitment to the highest information security management standards. This certification assures clients that base adheres to rigorous security protocols, safeguarding their valuable media assets.

For more information, please contact base at info@base-mc.com or visit www.base-mc.com.

About base

base specializes in providing media asset management and cloud storage solutions, helping media organizations streamline workflows and enhance productivity.

Contact

base Media Cloud

www.base-mc.com

Read more about the partnership: base Appointed as Technical Advisor for High-Performance Group

Additional Information

base offers a range of services tailored to the needs of the media industry, including high-capacity cloud storage, seamless integration with existing workflows, and robust data security protocols. These services are designed to help media organizations manage their content more effectively, enabling them to focus on creative and strategic objectives.

The High-Performance Group, known for its innovative approach to content production, will benefit greatly from base’s technical guidance, ensuring their new studio is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. This partnership highlights the importance of technical expertise in the rapidly evolving media landscape and sets a precedent for future collaborations in the industry.

Contact Info:

Name: base

Email: Send Email

Organization: base

Website: https://base-mc.com/



Release ID: 89131846

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.