MALLNA provides more employment opportunities for the local market by uniting Indian local government, international agencies and local power derivative service industry resources.

The global e-commerce market is growing rapidly and has a promising future. The e -commerce service agency MALLNA is based on the Indian Electronic Mall market, using technology to promote quality growth in the real economy and improve business efficiency by helping merchants, brands, and retailers transform the way they market, sell, and do business, thereby empowering local businesses in India and driving a shift in local employment and investment patterns.

In addition, adhering to the corporate philosophy of "leading industry digital upgrade with technology", MALLNA is also committed to providing whole value chain technology products and services for various customers such as cities, enterprises and financial institutions in India. Meanwhile, based on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data and Internet of Things, and relying on years of accumulation in cultivating supply chain, MALLNA will provide supply chain-based digital intelligence solutions for different industries in India, helping thousands of industries in the local market to digitally transform and upgrade and achieve high-quality development.

In terms of supply chain, MALLNA will be oriented to "base on the Indian market and radiate the whole South Asia". MALLNA will establish a highly coordinated service network including warehousing network, integrated transportation network, distribution network, large-scale network, cold chain logistics network and cross-border logistics network. The supply chain will be digital, extensive and flexible, and will cover all regions, towns and populations in India. Warehouse distribution services, courier services, volume services, cold chain services, cross-border services and other services will also be created to increase local supply chain employment, franchising and investment opportunities.

MALLNA aspires to become India's popular online retail platform, and India's global hub for consumer exchange community and creative products. And to change the traditional way of production in India to the maximum extent, but also to change the way of life and consumption of people around the world.

About MALLNA:

MALLNA is a high-tech Internet company focused on multinational e-commerce, founded on November 10, 2009 and headquartered in the United States. It is deeply involved in the culture, retail, technology, logistics, health, and insurance industries.In 2018, MALLNA entered the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, South Korea, and other Southeast Asian countries. To date, MALLNA has more than 20,000 employees worldwide, annual revenue of over $230 billion and 320 million members. MALLNA has also received the following honors:

The World's Most Promising Power Service Company

The World's 100 Most Valuable New Internet Companies

India's Top 10 Leading Companies in E-Commerce Growth and Innovation

Online Retail Service Provider of 3c Products

2021 South Asia Select Top Brand

South Asia Digital Economy Most Valuable Companies List

Best Employment Support Organization in India

