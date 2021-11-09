Basketball Australia Partners With Sportradar Integrity Services

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basketball Australia and Sportradar Integrity Services – a global supplier of sports integrity solutions – have entered into an agreement for the integrity monitoring of domestic basketball competitions over the next two years.



The partnership will see Sportradar Integrity Services draw upon their considerable 16-year experience and expertise to provide bet monitoring and reporting via its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) for over 150 fixtures including the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) and the U20 Australian Championships.

The UFDS is an advanced and proven bet monitoring system that has been independently assessed and verified by recognized experts in the field of sports betting and integrity. A global team of qualified integrity experts provide analysis on irregular betting patterns with any suspicious matches subsequently reported to partners, providing essential visibility into the global match-fixing landscape.

This agreement follows Sportradar’s Integrity services agreement with the NBL last year and means the company is assisting basketball authorities to protect the integrity of all competitions in Australia.



Simon Bishop, Executive General Manager – Governance, Risk and Integrity at Basketball Australia commented: “Basketball continues to generate significant betting interest globally, and this partnership further strengthens our integrity measures ahead of the new WNBL season. Sportradar’s Integrity Services’ vast knowledge in the field of sports integrity, will support the operations of our Integrity Unit to identify any betting related manipulation threats to our competitions and address any emerging risk factors.”

Sportradar Integrity Services Director Global Partnerships, Andy Cunningham added: “Having previously collaborated indirectly through our partnership with the National Basketball League (NBL), the Integrity Services are delighted to now sign our first direct agreement with Basketball Australia. We look forward to supporting their integrity programme for the next two years.”

