BATAM MARRIOTT HOTEL HARBOUR BAY INTRODUCES ITS SIGNATURES SUNDAY BRUNCH

The one and only Batam's most tailored & sophisticated restaurant, Goji Kitchen + Bar at Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay invite its guest to experience a stylish dining experience thru its Sunday Brunch.

BATAM, Indonesia, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay, has officially unveiled its new signature dining experience by presenting their stylish Sunday brunch at Goji Kitchen + Bar with a modern concept. Located at the 2nd floor of the hotel, Goji Kitchen + Bar offering a spectacular views overlooking rural Malay settlements together with an ocean panoramic sunset which also captures the hustle bustle of Harbour Bay Horizon International Terminal that connects Batam with the central hub of South East Asia Nations, Singapore & Malaysia with only view walking distance from the hotel's lobby.



Discover The Exquisite Taste of 17 Live Cooking Stations at Marriott Batam Sunday Brunch

To cater those who are seeking for a satisfying feast on Sunday, the one & only Woman Director of Culinary tittle holder in Marriott International Indonesia, Chef Etha Pertamawati with her winning-culinary team will take you on a pampering exquisite delicacies journey to discover a wealth of unforgettable bites from around the world with an Asian & Western buffet featuring 17 live cooking stations, where the food connoisseurs can enjoy over 80 dishes on the brunch's menu.

Dive into Pan Asian flavors, Arabic touch, Mexican, international live cooking stations till the freshest catch-of-the-day, like salmon encroute with lemon butter sauce, sushi & sashimi, kambing guling, beef kofta, home-made fresh pasta, fish tacos, chicken Hainan, salads, spread of cheese and bread selection and close with mouth-watering dessert bar like chocolate devil cake, bread butter pudding, selection of brownies and giant cookies. The guest also may experience a dedicated Oyster servings, a truly crafted indulgence specially brought to your table.

A free-flow refreshing beverages and the magnificent 17 live stations + buffet together with classy jazz live-music will absolutely embark you on a beautiful Sunday quality time with your loved ones. Happening on Sunday 26thJune 2022, from 12 pm to 4 pm, Goji Kitchen + Bar. Experience the servings with only IDR 688,000 net per person includes Food, Soft Drink & Juices. IDR 1,488,000 net per person for free flow drinks including Beer, White & Red Wine, Moscato Wine, House Spirits, Sparkling Champagne & Cocktails. IDR 120,000 net for 3 pcs Oyster serving.

For more information, please call +62 778 5707999 or WhatsApp to +62 812 7534 2162

About Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay®

Located on the island's laid-back waterfront hub of Harbour Bay, the 5-star hotel sets the stage for an inspiring stay for guests through its signature service and facilities. A pleasant 45-minute ferry journey with Horizon Ferry will bring both leisure and business travellers to and from Singapore with 10 kilometres away across the Singapore Strait, the traveller will conveniently arrives at The Harbour bay International Ferry Terminal, where it takes only a few walking distance you will be welcomed at Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay's door. The hotel provides a total of 216 guestrooms and suites, appointed with plush bedding, spacious work desks, 55" LED TVs, high speed internet, bathrooms with rainfall showers and customized amenities that ensure a comfortable and productive stay. Guests can also experience The M Club-level rooms to enjoy additional privileges, including exclusive lounge access.

Dining options at the hotel showcase the best of local Indonesian and international cuisines, Goji Kitchen & Bar, Mill & Co, The Lounge, and Altitude Rooftop Bar & Lounge. Offer the guest a fun and relaxation moment to pamper its vacation, the hotel provides a one-stop wellness & pampering's floor; 24/7 fitness centre for fitness enthusiasts with Technogym equipment, an outdoor infinity swimming pool and a kids' pool set along with a Pool Bar serving alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, also an extensive spa treatment's menu at Quan Spa for ultimate experience are placed at the 5th floor of the hotel.

In becoming the preferred MICE and wedding destination in Batam Island, with its 1,300 square meter the hotel introduces Marriott Grand Ballroom which featuring a VVIP room and a Pre-Function Hall. Five multifunctional, customizable and tech-forward meeting rooms, ranging from 55 to 500 square meters and equipped with fast Wi-Fi, make ideal venues for hosting events. Visit www.batammarriott.com



