"THE BATMAN" DEBUTS IN THE VISUALLY IMMERSIVE 270-DEGREE PANORAMIC SCREENX THEATERS

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, one of the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, together with Warner Bros. Pictures, announced today that "The Batman" is now playing in the immersive 270-degree panoramic ScreenX for the first time in cinemas worldwide.

The iconic DC Super Hero has never been seen like this in the cinema before. ScreenX will expand specially selected sequences of the film onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, surrounding audiences with extended imagery which naturally fills their peripheral vision. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with Warner Bros. Pictures, DC, and the filmmakers to ensure the highest quality presentation of the film. Selected key scenes and exclusive imagery will immerse audiences into the story and action of the film. "The Batman" will be available on over 363 screens worldwide and over 64 screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B, Cinepolis and CGV Cinemas.

In 4DX, the film features over 20 different motion and environmental effects enhancing the action and drawing audiences closer to the story on-screen. Moviegoers will experience the heart-pounding action of "The Batman" on over 777 screens worldwide and over 50 Screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, Cinepolis, Marcus Theatres and CGV Cinemas.

"We are thrilled to present 'The Batman' to audiences worldwide in our two amazing premium formats, ScreenX and 4DX. Fans around the world will be able to experience the film in theaters in unique ways that just can't be replicated anywhere else," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America.

"We thank the teams at Warner Bros. Pictures and DC for their collaboration and hard work to share this epic film on the big screen, and we look forward to even more fans coming back into our theaters for the global release of this iconic character in our immersive ScreenX format and our multi-sensory 4DX experience," said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

ABOUT "THE BATMAN"

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oz/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City. Reeves ("The Planet of the Apes" franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Dylan Clark (the "Planet of the Apes" films) and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, "The Batman."

ABOUT CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX, one of the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea with international offices in Los Angeles, California and Beijing, China. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX draws you into the story on the main screen and immerses you in a virtual reality like setting with cinema quality resolution. To date, there are over 363 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 777 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 67 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 39 4DXScreens installed around the globe.