Battery Mate Introduces New Garage Door Remote Collection to Expand Product Line-up

Sydney, Australia - December 29, 2023 - Battery Mate, a leading provider of battery products, is pleased to announce the expansion of their product line with the introduction of multiple replacement garage door remotes. This latest update is part of Battery Mate's ongoing commitment to meeting the diverse needs of their customers and offering high-quality products.



The new Garage Door Remote Collection from Battery Mate includes a wide range of remotes suitable for various brands of garage doors. Customers can now find compatible remotes for popular brands such as ATA, Avanti, B&D, Boss, Centurion, Dominator, Doorworks, Gliderol, Merlin, Steel Line, and Tiltamatic. This expansion is a result of extensive market research and the growing demand for reliable and affordable replacement remotes.



Battery Mate recognizes the importance of convenience and security when it comes to garage door remotes. With this product update, customers can now easily replace their old or faulty remotes without the need for expensive repairs or complete system replacements. The Replacement Garage Remote Collection offers a cost-effective solution that ensures smooth operation and enhanced security for homeowners and businesses alike.



To celebrate the launch of the Garage Door Remote Collection, Battery Mate is offering a limited-time discount of 15% on all orders made before the end of 2023. This exclusive offer presents an excellent opportunity for customers to upgrade their garage door remotes at a discounted price and enjoy the benefits of enhanced convenience and peace of mind.



Battery Mate has cemented its position in the market as a trusted provider of battery products, catering to a wide range of consumer needs. Originally specializing in batteries, the company has now expanded its product offering to include various items, ranging from button batteries to 4K Smart TVs. The addition of the Garage Door Remote Collection showcases Battery Mate's commitment to delivering quality products that simplify everyday life.



"We are excited to introduce our new Garage Door Remote Collection as part of our ongoing efforts to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Vishal Sheth, CEO of Battery Mate. "Our aim is to provide reliable and affordable solutions, and the expansion of our product line with replacement garage door remotes reinforces our commitment to this goal. We invite our valued customers to take advantage of the launch discount and experience the convenience and security these remotes offer."



Battery Mate has already built a solid reputation for excellent customer service and high-quality products. With the addition of the Garage Door Remote Collection, the company further solidifies its position as a one-stop shop for all battery and electronic needs. Customers can trust Battery Mate to provide them with the right products at the right price, backed by dedicated customer support.



As Battery Mate continues to expand its product range, customers can expect more innovative and practical solutions tailored to their specific requirements. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional products that enhance everyday life and make a positive impact on the customer experience.



For more information about the Garage Door Remote Collection and to take advantage of the limited-time discount, visit Battery Mate's website at www.batterymate.com.au.



