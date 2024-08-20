BatteryMate Launches New Recycling Program to Combat E-Waste in Australia

Industry-leading battery supplier introduces initiative to ensure responsible disposal and recycling of used batteries, reinforcing commitment to sustainability.

BatteryMate, Australia’s trusted source for high-quality replacement batteries and attachments, today announced the launch of a new recycling program aimed at reducing e-waste and promoting environmental responsibility. Customers across Australia can now return their used batteries to BatteryMate’s Blacktown warehouse, where they will be properly disposed of in accordance with safety and environmental guidelines.

Recognizing the hazardous nature of improperly disposed batteries, particularly rechargeable and lithium-ion types, BatteryMate’s initiative seeks to mitigate the risks these materials pose when incorrectly discarded. By offering a free recycling service for various battery sizes, including AA, AAA, C, D, 9V, and specialized batteries like those used in laptops, mobile phones, and vacuum cleaners, BatteryMate is making it easier for customers to contribute to a greener planet.

“Batteries should never be put in your recycling or waste bin,” said a spokesperson from BatteryMate. “Rechargeable and lithium-ion batteries can produce sparks, potentially causing fires in waste collection trucks or at recycling facilities. At BatteryMate, we are committed to providing a safe and convenient way for our customers and the community to dispose of these batteries responsibly, ensuring they do not end up in landfills or recycling streams where they can cause harm.”

The program underscores BatteryMate’s dedication to environmental sustainability, aligning with the company’s broader mission to offer high-quality products that meet the needs of consumers while also considering the long-term health of the planet. The recycling initiative is available now at BatteryMate’s Blacktown warehouse, with plans to expand to additional locations in the near future.

About the company: BatteryMate is Australia's leading provider of replacement batteries, attachments, and chargers for a wide range of devices. Committed to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, BatteryMate ensures fast shipping across Australia and offers a diverse selection of products to meet the needs of consumers. With a growing focus on sustainability, BatteryMate is dedicated to reducing e-waste and promoting environmentally responsible practices.

Contact Info:

Name: BatteryMate

Email: Send Email

Organization: BatteryMate

Address: 21/47 Third Avenue, Blacktown, Sydney, NSW, Australia, New South Wales

Phone: +61 1300 189 667

Website: https://www.batterymate.com.au/



Release ID: 89138532

