Bauwise Launches Game-Changing Construction Invoice Management App on App Store and Google Play

In a significant move set to transform the construction industry's approach to financial management, Bauwise has announced the launch of its innovative construction invoice management app, now available on the App Store and Google Play. This cutting-edge app is designed to empower contractors, project managers, and real estate developers with real-time tracking, approving, and managing of construction bills and invoices.

Bauwise stands out in the market with its promise of no duplicate data and precise, transparent cost management. It aims to eliminate the common pitfalls of project budgeting, such as unforeseen expenses, by providing users with a clear and comprehensive financial overview of their projects.

Key features of the Bauwise app include

Scanning of construction-related bills and invoices: Users can effortlessly digitize their financial documents for streamlined processing and record-keeping.

Invoice approval workflow: The app simplifies financial oversight by enabling users to approve or decline invoices directly from their mobile device, ensuring that financial management does not hinder project progress.

Real-time notifications: Receive immediate updates when new invoices are ready for approval, ensuring project managers never miss a beat in the project's financial management.





The Bauwise app is not just another financial tool; it is a solution crafted from the ground up to address the specific needs of the construction industry. It offers a level of insight and control that traditional invoice management software cannot match, tailored to the dynamic and complex nature of construction projects.

"With the launch of the Bauwise app, we are excited to offer a solution that not only simplifies but also revolutionizes the way construction project invoices are managed," said Mikk Ilumaa, CEO at Bauwise. "Our goal is to empower our users with the ability to forecast accurately, manage costs efficiently, and eliminate hidden expenses, thereby ensuring project profitability and success."

The Bauwise app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. It offers a seamless and intuitive user experience across all devices. With its launch, Bauwise is set to become an indispensable tool for construction professionals worldwide, driving efficiency and transparency in project invoice management.

