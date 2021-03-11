Baxter, a global leader in Dialysis Care, reaffirms its commitment to equitable access to care on World Kidney Day

BANGKOK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter, a global leader in dialysis care, is proud to support this year's World Kidney Day, under the theme "Living Well with Kidney Disease".

Kidney disease affects approximately 10% of the global population, and in Thailand, 11.6 million (17.5%) people currently have chronic kidney disease, 5.7 million (8.6%) have end-stage renal disease (ESRD) (stages 3–5), and over 0.1 million require some form of dialysis (1). Sadly, the incidence of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) requiring dialysis has grown rapidly in recent years, as a result of an increasingly ageing population, as well as a higher prevalence of non-communicable diseases. According to the United States Renal Data System annual report 2018, Thailand ranked in the top five countries with the highest incidence rates of treated ESRD (2). The most common causes of ESRD is diabetic nephropathy (39%), followed by hypertension (31%), obstructive nephropathy (4%), and established/presumed glomerulonephritis (2%)

Most ESRD patients will require lifelong dialysis treatment either through Peritoneal Dialysis (PD), a home therapy which allows the patient to have treatment in the comfort of their surroundings or Hemodialysis (HD), administered in a specialised clinic several times a week. Our vision at Baxter is to transform renal care and give patients more flexibility when it comes to treatment and care of their chronic condition. As well as supporting Peritoneal Dialysis, commonly referred to as PD, and automated PD (APD) which are conducted in the home, Baxter also provides care for patients receiving treatment in dialysis clinics across the country.

The pandemic brought into sharp focus the need to help patients gain access to home therapies, where they can socially distance during this unprecedented global health crisis. COVID-19 poses risks to vulnerable dialysis patients, who typically suffer from comorbidities and immune system dysfunction associated with kidney failure. Baxter believes this treatment modality empowers patients to manage their own care, with minimal disruption to their daily lives, whilst alleviating the current pressure on Thailand's healthcare system.

Nara Decharin, General Manager, Baxter Thailand said "We are proud to once again join the World Kidney Day organization in support of our patients with kidney disease, their families and healthcare providers. World Kidney Day is a global time of awareness about the importance of effective kidney disease symptom management and empowerment for the millions of patients on dialysis across the country.

We believe kidney care is a journey that should begin with symptoms management (chronic kidney disease management), before dialysis is required. If dialysis is required along the journey, eligible patients should have access to home therapy to support their quality of life, and to help them maintain social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to being at higher risk for contracting viruses, a recent study of dialysis patients who contracted COVID-19 indicated they experienced a nearly 25% mortality rate, much higher than those who do not get the virus. We join World Kidney Day in calling upon everyone to advocate for patients' access to education, technology and procedures that help them live well with kidney disease".

