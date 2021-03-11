Baxter, a global leader in Dialysis Care, reaffirms its commitment to equitable access to care on World Kidney Day

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter, a global leader in dialysis care, is proud to support this year's World Kidney Day, under the theme "Living Well with Kidney Disease".

Kidney disease affects approximately 10% of the global population, and about 12.5% of the population in Indonesia – or more than 30 million people. Sadly, the number of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) requiring dialysis has grown rapidly in recent years, as a result of an increasingly ageing population, as well as a higher rate of non-communicable diseases, such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes[i].

Most ESRD patients will require lifelong dialysis treatment either through Hemodialysis (HD), administered at hospital several times a week, or Peritoneal Dialysis (PD), a home therapy which allows the patient to have treatment in the comfort of their surroundings. Our vision at Baxter to transform renal care and give patients flexibility when it comes to treatment and care of their chronic condition. As well as providing care for patients receiving treatment in Dialysis clinics across the country, Baxter also supports Peritoneal Dialysis, commonly referred to as PD, which is conducted in the home.

The pandemic brought into sharp focus the need to help patients gain access to home dialysis, where they can socially distance during this unprecedented global health crisis. COVID-19 poses a particular risk to vulnerable dialysis patients, who typically suffer from comorbidities and immune dysfunction associated with kidney failure. Baxter believes this treatment modality empowers patients to manage their own care, with minimal disruption to their daily lives, whilst alleviating the current pressure on Indonesia's healthcare system.

Guy Jaeckel, General Manager, Baxter Indonesia said "We are proud to once again join the World Kidney Day organization in honor of our patients with kidney disease, their families and healthcare providers. We believe kidney care is a journey that should begin with symptom management (chronic kidney disease management), before dialysis is required. If dialysis is required along the journey, eligible patients should have access to home therapy to support their quality of life, and to help them maintain social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to being at higher risk for contracting viruses, a recent study of dialysis patients who contracted COVID-19 indicated they experienced a nearly 25% mortality rate, much higher than those who do not get the virus. We join World Kidney Day in calling upon everyone to advocate for patients' access to education, technology and procedures that help them live well with kidney disease".

In the spirit of World Kidney Day, Baxter Indonesia in collaboration with hospitals and Dialysis patient association is conducting series of activities, including webinars led by health care professionals for the general population.

Baxter Indonesia is also piloting the Chronic Kidney Disease Early Detection program in cooperation with the Hospital and Primary Healthcare in Lampung province. The program is known as PROTAGONIS ("program deteksi dini penyakit ginjal kronis") with the objective of increasing public awareness of kidney disease, especially for patients with hypertension and diabetes.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations.

[i] Riskesdas, 2018

Related Links :

http://www.baxter.com