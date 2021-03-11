Baxter, a global leader in kidney care, reaffirms its commitment to equitable access to care on World Kidney Day

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Asia Pacific (Baxter), a global leader in dialysis care, announced today its support for World Kidney Day 2021 "Living Well with Kidney Disease".

Kidney disease affects approximately 10% of the global population. Singapore currently ranks 4th when it comes to prevalence of kidney failure. Sadly, the incidence of patients with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) requiring dialysis has grown rapidly in recent years as a result of an increasingly ageing population as well as a higher prevalence of non-communicable diseases. Most ESKD patients will require lifelong dialysis treatment either through Peritoneal Dialysis, a home therapy which allows the patient to have treatment in the comfort of their surroundings or Hemodialysis, administered in a specialised clinic several times a week. Our vision at Baxter is to transform kidney care and give patients more flexibility when it comes to treatment and care of their chronic condition.

The pandemic brought into sharp focus the need to help patients gain access to home therapies, where they can socially distance during this unprecedented global health crisis. COVID-19 poses risks to vulnerable dialysis patients, who typically suffer from comorbidities and immune system dysfunction associated with kidney failure. Baxter believes Peritoneal Dialysis empowers patients to manage their own care in the safety of their own homes.

In support of the World Kidney Day organisation and "Living Well with Kidney Disease", Baxter International Vice President and Asia Pacific President, Mr. Andrew Frye, joined Dr. Behram Ali Khan, Director of Interventional Nephrology at NUH, Asst Prof at NUS and Medical Director at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), to launch a new in-conversation video campaign to raise awareness of kidney disease management and the importance of empowering patients.

"Baxter is proud to support the World Kidney Day organisation and our shared commitment to helping patients live well with kidney disease," Mr. Frye said. "We believe the kidney care journey begins with symptom management and extends to a more holistic approach to dialysis so that patients, families and care-partners can have a better health-related quality of life."

Dr. Behram Ali Khan said: "Certainly. I think the type of treatment our patients choose will definitely dictate their quality of life. For example, studies have shown that home-based dialysis such as peritoneal dialysis can be more beneficial to certain patients in the first two years of undergoing dialysis. It's a much gentler daily treatment as it mimics our natural kidney function more closely."

To watch the in-conversation video of Mr. Andrew Frye and Dr. Behram Ali Khan visit https://youtu.be/lmtDl1CJ1Ik.

