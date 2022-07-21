BAXTER HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES STEVEN FLYNN TO LEAD ASIA PACIFIC REGION

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter International, a global medtech leader, has announced the appointment of Steven (Steve) Flynn to Senior Vice President and President Baxter Asia Pacific.



Mr Steven Flynn - Senior Vice President and President Asia Pacific, Baxter

Mr Flynn, who has served as General Manager of Baxter Australia and New Zealand since 2015, will lead the Asia Pacific region, reporting directly to Baxter International Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, José (Joe) E. Almeida.

Mr Flynn will succeed Andrew (Andy) Frye who served as Senior Vice President and President for APAC since 2017. Mr Frye is now leading Baxter's Enterprise Connectivity organization, a critical pillar in the company's connected care strategy.

An announcement on Mr Flynn's successor as General Manager Australia and New Zealand will be made in due course.

Mr Flynn said he was honoured to lead the Asia Pacific region as Baxter begins the next stage of its strategic transformation to accelerate innovation in healthcare.

"The Asia Pacific region is a highly diversified and dynamic market with increasing opportunities to transform healthcare by partnering with our customers to create value and new levels of care for patients and clinicians."

"Our recent acquisition of Hillrom has accelerated our presence into connected care. We are also focused on continuing to unlock operational efficiencies and innovation across our core portfolios."

"At the centre of our APAC organisation is our commitment to Our Mission to Save and Sustain Lives and an increasing focus on our principles of corporate responsibility including diversity, equity and inclusion across our APAC workforce."

Mr Flynn joined Baxter in 2006 and has served as a board member for six years at the Medical Technology Association of Australia (MTAA), including his term as vice chair from 2015 to 2021.

Mr Flynn has more than 27 years of experience working in the automotive, logistics and healthcare industries. As a senior commercial executive he held a variety of roles including sales, marketing, business development, market access and general management. Earlier in his career, he held a number of commercial roles with increasing responsibility at TNT and General Motors Holden Limited.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For 90 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers who make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. www.baxter.com