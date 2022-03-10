Baxter launches Know your Score campaign, highlighting the importance of early screening to tackle the growing burden of kidney disease in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Asia Pacific (Baxter), a global leader in dialysis care, has launched the Know Your Score campaign across Asia Pacific (APAC) on World Kidney Day.

Know Your Score aims to educate the public on their kidney score[1] as a gauge of their kidney health, reinforcing the idea of "knowing your score can save your life". The score is measured through the Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR) test, a simple blood test that quantifies kidney health. This simple number – like cholesterol and blood pressure measurements – indicates if a patient needs further check-ups and helps to prevent disease progression.

Know Your Score emphasizes the need for routine testing to detect and prevent Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), especially among those who are suffering from hypertension and /or diabetes. It also encourages the public to learn more about kidney scores and lifestyle tips to prevent kidney disease, by visiting My Kidney Journey, a dedicated website providing information about the kidney health and CKD care.

Tony Samosir, Chairman and Founder of the Indonesian Dialysis Patient Community, who is also a kidney transplant patient, said, "Information about kidney health and replacement therapy is critical for patients. The lack of obvious symptoms when a person suffers from kidney failure, coupled with a lack of health services across the country, has resulted in many patients being admitted to hospital for treatment when it is already too late." Tony added, "An approach centered on clear communication and education is the key to improving the quality of life of patients with kidney disease."

"Baxter is committed to reduce the occurrence of CKD through raising awareness of early testing. As we mark World Kidney Day across the globe, Baxter emphasizes early testing, as knowing your score can be lifesaving. Patients diagnosed early can adapt their lifestyle and learn to manage their condition, thus avoiding or postponing the need for dialysis or transplant. Today we reiterate our commitment to collaborating with physicians across the entire continuum of care, from prevention and early detection of CKD to kidney failure care," said Andrew Frye, President of Baxter Asia Pacific.

Find out more about Know Your Score here: https://apac.mykidneyjourney.com/id/world-kidney-day

It is available to the general public in 10 countries and 9 different languages across APAC.

[1] A kidney score of over 90 indicates a healthy and normal kidney. A score between 60-89 means intervention is needed to prevent further kidney damage. When a score falls to less than 60 under a three-month period, it is an indicator of CKD.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For nine decades, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations.