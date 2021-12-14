Bay Area’s Hottest Med-Style Eatery Unveils New Weekend Brunch Menu

Known for its unique blend of East and West, Manakish Oven & Grill in California’s Walnut Creek introduces a range of scrumptious new brunch items, including Levantine mezes, Maghrebi main dishes and a range of mouthwatering desserts.

Manakish Oven & Grill, a fusion restaurant that serves Mediterranean food with a West Coast twist, has just unveiled a new brunch menu that Bay Area foodies will be hard pressed to resist. With ingredients sourced from the highest-quality suppliers, the new menu items promise to add Middle Eastern flavor and spice to the local brunch scene.

“The new brunch menu is designed to take customers on a culinary odyssey across the Eastern Mediterranean,” Manakish Co-Founder Feras Ghaben says. “Each component brings to life the distinctive flavors of its place of origin: mint tea to transport you to the streets of Tangier, and freshly-whipped hummus for brunch in Beirut.”

Authentic Mediterranean Taste

Available Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm, the new menu offers something for everyone, including whipped Labneh (strained yoghurt), hummus with crispy lamb & ghee toasted pine nuts, Maghrebi-style Shakshouka (poached eggs in a spicy vegetable sauce), not to mention the rustic Mediterranean-style eggs and potatoes, brimming with flavors of garlic, cilantro, and more . Those with a sweet tooth can also indulge in the restaurant’s signature Manakish (Lebanese flatbread) topped with Nutella, strawberries, banana and pistachio. The brunch menu also features freshly-brewed mint tea, served by the kettle or cup.

“We’ve done our best to showcase the very best dishes that the Eastern Mediterranean has to offer,” Ghaben says. “While most menu items hail from different parts of the region, we’ve worked hard to achieve an authentic taste for each one.”

Where Tradition Meets the Avant-Garde

Since Manakish Oven & Grill opened in 2019, it has built a loyal customer base by striking a balance between traditional dishes and avant-garde culinary trends. “Our aim isn’t just to introduce local residents to Middle Eastern food, but to expand on traditional dishes – and create entirely new ones – by fusing them with popular West Coast cuisine,” Ghaben explains.

With a view to ensuring optimal freshness, Manakish adheres to a strict “no-freezer” policy, and has made a mark on the local food scene with its freshly-baked bread and pastries, hand-stretched cheeses, homemade marinades and farm-to-table produce. It delivers throughout the greater Bay Area, and has also begun offering catering services – in response to popular demand – for events of all kinds.

