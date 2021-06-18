From Bayer China to IVF Applications: A Summary of VeChain's Blockchain-based Use Cases in Medical and Healthcare

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reform in the field of medicine has become a global priority following the impact of the global pandemic. Undoubtedly, blockchain technology holds huge promise. From advancing key healthcare services to the production and supply of drugs to advanced AI imaging facilities, blockchain will unleash wholescale disruption on our existing systems and raise the standards of healthcare globally.

As the world's leading enterprise-tier public blockchain, VeChain is dedicated to seizing these opportunities and driving healthcare forward in a way that has never been achieved to-date. The chronology of events summarized below represents a journey we are very proud of - but it is just a starting point.

2020-05-16 E-HCert, A Blockchain-based Covid-19 Records App

VeChain collaborated with I-Dante to co-develop the E-HCert App, which provides an archival solution for COVID-19 RT-PCR and antibodies tests records. From June to August 2020, Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus adopted the E-HCert App as a digital tool in the passenger check-in process with more than 8,000 passengers using the app.

2020-05-28 Csecure Platform of Bayer China

VeChain helped Bayer China launch Csecure, a traceability platform for clinical trial supply chains, which continuously captures and tracks clinical trial supply chain data. Csecure is designed to improve transparency and security in the Bayer clinical trial supply chain.

2020-6-17 MyCare, the Infection Risk Resolution System - built for anti-Infection risk control

Built on VeChainThor, MyCare provides a comprehensive framework based on DNV's hospital standards, imparting industry best-practices and facilitating risk management competence. Viking Line became the first shipping company in the world to be verified.

2020-07-15 Color Line and MyCare - one of Europe's largest ferry companies

Color Line, one of Europe's largest ferry companies, has received a declaration of conformity for infection risk management from DNV based on MyCare's standards. The declaration covers the company's management system, including its six-gram cargo ships operating between Norway, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, and the corresponding terminals.

2020-08-06 De Cecco and MyCare - the world's third-largest pasta manufacturer

DNV announced that De Cecco , the third largest pasta manufacturer in the world, had received the blockchain-powered verification based on the MyCare methodology infection prevention processes and measures. By adhering to the My Care methodology, De Cecco is able to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement related to the processes and activities for the prevention of COVID-19 risk and infection.

2020-10-20 Renji Hospital blockchain-enabled intelligent tumour treatment center

China's Renji Hospital, in partnership with VeChain and DNV, announced the launch of the world's first blockchain-enabled Intelligent Tumor Treatment Center. Combining the VeChain blockchain technology with DNV's professional services, the facility plans to cover the full lifecycle management of the tumour treatment process in the hospital, thereby improving efficiency and patient outcomes.

2020-12-04 E-HCert App launched its latest iteration; a Digital Lab Test Wallet

VeChain and I-Dante joined hands to fully upgrade the "E-HCert App" and extend the service to all personal medical test reports. In addition to the Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus, Aretaeio, another top private hospital in Cyprus, will also include all individual medical test reports through the E-HCert App.

2021-06-02 The World's First Blockchain-based IVF Service App — MyBaby

The most recent announcement bolstering VeChain's medicine related activities was the announcement of the 'MyBaby' application, built in cooperation with DNV and Renji hospital.

MyBaby is the first service of its kind to combine the merits of third-party assured data verification with the immutability of blockchain technology. It allows users to view and track the extraction, labelling and scoring of fertilized eggs as well as the cultivation and preservation of embryos. The application also solves the traditional problems associated with the privacy of sensitive medical data.

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain Technology is a global leading enterprise-friendly blockchain company which aims to connect blockchain technology to the real world by providing enterprises with blockchain-enabled solutions suited to their business needs.

It offers VeChain ToolChainTM, a low-code blockchain-based SaaS platform that allows enterprise clients to rapidly build and drive digital transformation on a global scale, enabling the evolution of a trust-free and a distributed ecosystem.

VeChain Technology is a pioneer of real-world blockchain applications, with international offices in China, Singapore, Luxembourg, Japan, France, Italy and the United States. With strong independent development capabilities, combined with the professional compliance guidance of our strategic partners, PwC and DNV, VeChain has established partnerships with many leading enterprises in various industries, including Walmart China, Bayer China, BMW Group, BYD Auto, PICC, Shanghai Gas, LVMH, D.I.G, ASI Group etc.

Website: www.vechain.com

Related Links :

http://www.vechain.com