Baylor’s Distance ABSN Program is Making it Easier and Faster to Make the Switch to a Nursing Career

Recent college graduates and seasoned professionals alike are making a career change to nursing because they feel called to help others and often seek a more fulfilling and financially rewarding career. Distance Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) (also called Online Accelerated BSN) degree programs, like the one offered by Baylor University, can help non-nursing bachelor’s degree holders in Texas become qualified nurses in as little as a year.

Fast-Track to New Career in Nursing

For those with a completed non-nursing bachelor’s degree, the Online Accelerated BSN degree offers the fastest pathway to enter the profession of nursing. These programs build on students’ previous education and professional experiences and provide a way for individuals with undergraduate degrees in other disciplines to fast-track a career transition to nursing in about 12 months. Previous nursing experience is not required, but candidates should be prepared to complete the prerequisite courses needed before starting the program.

In the past, the two-year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) was the fastest route to RN licensure. However, the Online Accelerated BSN degree goes beyond the preparation and education of an ADN, with additional coursework in population/community health, research, and leadership. ABSN students receive the same number of clinical hours as their counterparts in traditional four-year BSN programs and graduate ready to take the NCLEX-RN exam required to obtain RN licensure in about a year.

Since Online ABSN programs produce high-quality nurses in about one year, they combine intensive instruction, rigorous coursework, and high-quality clinical experiences. Due to the high credit load and required clinical hours, completing the program requires a commitment of more than 40 hours per week. Courses are offered full-time and working is not allowed for enrolled students.

Online Accelerated BSN programs combine online coursework with hands-on learning, including a campus residency where students can meet their peers and professors in person. Additionally, students receive guided instruction to prepare for clinicals, high fidelity simulation, and competency check-offs, followed by several months of coursework and competency-building during clinical rotations. Clinical hours are completed under the direct supervision of a preceptor and guided and evaluated by faculty. One-on-one guidance from faculty mentors synthesizes coursework, clinical lessons, and lab work into toolkits for future success. ABSN students graduate with dynamic nursing skills ready to meet holistic patient care needs.

Preparing Nurses for the Future

Clinical experiences are critical in preparing nurses for real-world practice. Access to a network of high-quality preceptors and support in securing placements at clinical sites helps ensure students get the proper clinical training. Licensed RNs serve as preceptors who guide ABSN students during clinical rotations, allowing these future nurses to apply classroom learning to hands-on practice in a clinical setting.

Another benefit of ABSN programs for students is that it helps to build their professional nursing network. LinkedIn reports that 70% of all jobs are obtained through networking, and ABSN programs offer students the opportunity to develop their network via everyone who is part of the academic ecosystem.

Many nursing students also accept job offers at former clinical sites. Professors have industry contacts who can be utilized in job searches. Clinicals provide in-person interactions at facilities that may be looking to hire new graduates. Fellow nursing students will have clinicals at different facilities, allowing them to meet multiple potential employers. Preceptors will also serve as possible references with highly developed professional networks.

Graduates of Accelerated BSN degree programs will have the groundwork for continued nursing education, providing students with the foundation for a master’s or doctoral degree in nursing. Graduate degrees open the door for more autonomy in future nursing practice, preparing graduates for a career as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), Executive Nurse Leader, Nursing Educator and more.

Online Accelerated BSN Students

Accelerated BSN students are known to excel in class, are eager to gain clinical experiences, and are committed to completing their nursing education. Faculty find them to be excellent learners who become great contributors to the nursing profession.

Graduates of Accelerated BSN programs are prized by nurse employers who value the layers of skill, education, commitment, and the professional and personal experience they bring to the workplace.

In their Accelerated Programs: The Fast Track to Careers in Nursing report, the AACN points out that ABSN nurses have more clinical experience than ADN grads. Additionally, The AACN also reports that Accelerated BSN grads are readily hired by employers who appreciate their track record for success and because they possess an understanding of the work that may not be found in younger students.

Meeting the Need for Nurses in Texas

Distance ABSN degree programs are growing in popularity around the nation at a time when nurses are needed more than ever. Graduates are prepared to provide high-quality nursing care in a state like Texas, with a growing population and a growing need for nurses.

The nursing shortage in the state of Texas is severe. In 2018, Texas had less than one RN per 100 residents. According to the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies, by 2032, Texas will have 57,000 unfilled positions for registered nurses.

The nursing shortage in Texas can be attributed to:

A 15.3% growth in population from 2010 to 2019 according to the U.S. Census

25% of experienced nurses are expected to retire by 2030 according to Nurse.com

An aging population that will more than double by 2050 according to elderoptionsoftexas.com



Accessibility gaps in quality healthcare are most notable in rural and low-income urban areas. The Online Distance ABSN helps connect individuals in rural and remote regions to high-quality ABSN programs to quickly learn within their home community and become licensed professional RNs equipped to make a difference locally.

About the University

Candidates for the Distance ABSN degree program at Baylor University must be residents of Texas living outside the DFW metro area while enrolled. The school offers a 12-month FastBacc® BSN program at the Louise Herrington School of Nursing in Dallas for residents of Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Rockwall counties who are interested in an accelerated nursing degree.

