Baylor University Launches Online DNP PMHNP Program: Shaping Future Leaders and Visionaries in Psychiatric Nursing

Baylor University expands its online Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program with a new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) track.

About 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. * Mental illnesses include many different conditions that vary in degree of severity, impacting the quality of life for individuals and families. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, mental health treatment has made recovery a reality for most people.

Baylor University’s Doctor of Nursing Practice with a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner specialization aims to provide advanced nursing education in the rapidly evolving mental health care field. With many in the U.S. struggling in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners play a vital role in ensuring better access to health services.

Through Baylor University’s renowned Louise Herrington’s School of Nursing, the online DNP PMHNP program addresses this critical need, with its first term slated to start on September 5, 2023. The new PMHNP track is designed to equip nursing professionals with specialized knowledge and skills to treat the complex needs of individuals with mental health and substance abuse disorders. Through the online PMHNP program, Baylor University offers registered nurses the opportunity to pursue advanced practice roles and become leaders in their field.

Graduates serve as advocates and educators of patients, families, and communities as they work towards improving the health and wellbeing of those in their care while lessening the stigma around mental healthcare.

The curriculum encompasses a wide range of psychiatric mental health nursing topics, including advanced pharmacology, psychotherapy, diagnostic assessment, and evidence-based practice. Students will gain the knowledge and expertise necessary to provide holistic care to diverse populations across the lifespan.

The DNP PMHNP coursework is 100% online with on-campus immersions throughout. The program integrates clinical practicum experiences, where students can apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world settings under the guidance of experienced preceptors. The hands-on experience contributes to preparing competent and confident PMHNPs.

At Baylor University’s Louise Herrington School of Nursing, students receive clinical placement support services with careful collaboration. They gain the necessary skills to thrive in a technologically advanced healthcare environment through the program’s state-of-the-art online learning platform and interactive online modules.

Baylor University is an R1 research institution with more than 176 years of educational excellence. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the university as one of the Best Graduate Schools for DNP in 2024. Their accomplished faculty and dedicated student advisors are committed to guiding students through their education and beyond.

Graduates of the accredited online DNP PMHNP program are prepared to become leaders and visionaries in nursing who can actively shape policies and processes to improve patient outcomes. It is the optimal pathway for registered nurses with a BSN degree committed to seeking the highest level of nursing practice with a passion for helping vulnerable populations.

Through Baylor University's online DNP PMHNP program, graduates can look forward to a rewarding career in various clinical settings including behavioral health clinics, psychiatric mental health facilities, and private practices. As an added incentive, psychiatric nurses may have the opportunity to get routine schedules not typically available to nurses in other fields.

Professionals trained in the field of mental health care are in high demand and can expect a bright outlook including increased job security in the years ahead. Prospective DNP PMHNP students are encouraged to contact the university for more information about program details, admission requirements, and application deadlines.

About the University:

Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked Research 1 institution. The University provides a vibrant community for more than 20,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. The Louise Herrington School of Nursing at Baylor University is dedicated to preparing nurses who will make a positive impact on healthcare through excellence in education, research, and clinical practice. The DNP programs prepare nursing leaders with advanced knowledge and skills, offering 7 different specializations.

