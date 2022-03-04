BayWa r.e. Reaffirms Continued Commitment to the Community of Lang Son Province with Improved Sanitation Facilities for Elementary Schools

(L-R) Mr Vi Van Tho, Education Department of Loc Binh District, Lang Son Province; Mr Vi Hong Troi, Principal, Khuoi Lay Elementary School; Mr Loi Dang Van, Project Developer, Wind, BayWa r.e. Vietnam Co., Ltd; Mr Nguyen Hong Quynh, Director, Hung Dung LS Ltd, Mr Nguyen Van Uyen, Vice Chairman of Huu Lan Commune People Committee, Loc Binh District, Lang Son Province; Mr Nam Le, Senior Project Developer, Wind, BayWa r.e. Vietnam Co., Ltd