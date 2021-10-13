BBSOLUTION, has launched a derma-cosmetic skincare brand 'FILLOTI'.

Calcium acetate ionized products help to improve skin moisture, cuticle, complexion, and skin moisture loss.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBsolution launched the Derma-cosmetic skincare brand "FILLOTI", a cosmetics "Calcium ionization" with double functions for improving the moisturizing function and enhancing whitening wrinkles.

The product is prepared as a method of producing high ionized calcium using the patented (No. 10-2063807) ultrasonic synthesis method, which is very similar to the natural moisturizing element present in the skin stolid layer to provide moisture and nourishment to the skin. In addition, nano-unit water molecules easily penetrate the skin, helping to make the skin healthier due to its high absorption rate.

FILLOTI is a portmanteau word of 'Fill' and 'Piloti', which means enhancing skin healthy by filling skin piloti strongly.

For healthy skin, we research and develop the best effective prescriptions by finding proper skin-revitalizing ingredients and adding efficacy-certified functional ingredients.

Derma-cosmetic brand, FILLOTI, in the purpose of branding 'Derma-cosmetic' which is a compound word of 'dermatology' and 'cosmetic', provides customized skincare solutions with excellent technology and ingredients for healthy and beautiful skin.

'FILLOTI Calcium Ionization' is a product of derma-cosmetic moisturizing skincare series which was researched and developed based on a mechanism working on dry and sensitive skin.

In addition, it is a skin hypo-allergenic product tested clinically by the Korea Institute of Dermatological Sciences and is a double functional cosmetic that helps improve skin moisturization and tone, reduce skin moisture loss and exfoliate dead cell skin.

The calcium Ionization formula firstly rebuilds the collapsed skin foundation and activates the water routes of skin with 'Hyaluronic Acid Booster. Next, it helps restore the original rhythm and balance of the skin with synergy helping the 'Hyaluronic Acid Ampoule' absorption.

Next, the FILLOTI moisturizing line Hyaluronic Acid Cream is a moisturizing care solution for dry and fragile skin that nourishes and moisturizes the skin to help prevent roughness.

"Our products are recommended for people whose skin is poorly hydrated and dry, those who feel stretched and dry due to lack of elasticity, and people who are in poor skin condition due to acne or trouble blemishes," explained a BBsolution official.

Meanwhile, the FILLOTI whitening 'Vitamin C Calcium Ionization' cosmetic product is scheduled to be released in early October, and more information about FILLOTI products can be found on the website.