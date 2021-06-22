BDx Goes Live with the First Phase of Its 35MW Data Center Campus in Nanjing, China

BDx Navigates Construction During COVID-19 to Meet Post-Pandemic Colocation Demands

HONG KONG, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx) , a pan-Asian data center cluster, celebrates the launch of its NKG Data Center Campus in Nanjing, China, with the first phase, NKG1 , going live. BDx's NKG Data Center Campus is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta, one of the nation's richest regions and its largest import and export base. NKG1 is now serving customers after receiving its certificate of completion from the Urban and Rural Construction Bureau of Jiangning District, Nanjing City.

The NKG1 facility is the first data center in the city to earn the Uptime Institute Tier III Certification of Design Documents and offers 4MW of IT power for colocation. NKG1 is powered by two separate 10-kilovolt feeders from two substations that will provide the NKG campus 60MVA of total power sanctioned from the grid.

During the height of the pandemic, BDx's design and construction team focused on safety to ensure that the project was completed safely and without incident. With safety at the forefront, BDx was able to add critical capacity to this region, responding to the accelerated shift to digital environments that caused a surge in demand for data center services. Research shows that demand hasn't dropped as the economy reopens.

"We worked through the challenges of completing a major construction project during the peak of the pandemic because customers were anticipating this launch to support an unprecedented surge of growth and capacity requirements," says Bill Gao, EVP & CEO for BDx Greater China. "The launch of NKG1 enables BDx to have new world-class data center infrastructure in China. It also lays a solid foundation for BDx to provide OTTs, financial services institutions, and Fortune 500 MNC customers with high reliability, high redundancy and low latency solutions."

Due to the overwhelming demand in the region, BDx plans to launch phase 2 of the data center campus within the year. NKG2 is designed to be minimally manned and almost lights-out — a reigning philosophy across BDx's data center cluster. In addition, its highly automated features make for a more sustainable data center environment.

