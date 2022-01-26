Be Continually Embraced upon Entry to Thailand. Come Grab Business Opportunities for Success as Planned.

Now, Thailand has eased COVID travel curbs as the "Test and Go" measure is set to resume from this 01 February onwards. In particular, exhibitions in Thailand are still poised for physical formats, and TCEB is always ready to offer exhibitors and visitors our 360-degree supports.

BANGKOK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from 1 February 2022, Thailand still welcomes all international travelers, for it will reactivate the quarantine-free travel scheme, allowing fully vaccinated travelers to be able to enter under the "test and go" measure as long as they take COVID-19 tests on the first and fifth days after arriving. MICE activities and exhibitions will resume normally under COVID-free setting standard operating procedures.

Exhibitions in Thailand have also been restarting. Many trade shows have been held continually in the last quarter of 2021, and there are around 50 exhibitions due to take place in Bangkok and MICE cities in 2022. During this first quarter, trade shows of different focused industries including digital, healthcare, wellness, medical, food, for instance, will take place in a physical format in an effort to reshape the exhibition industry, and to stimulate the country's economy as a whole.

Exhibitions Department of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB is ready to welcome international organizers to Thailand. TCEB steps forward to be an opportunity connector, strategic partner and growth driver and will take the exhibitions in Thailand to further growth. The organization is co-creating exhibition future in Thailand through national agenda, which focuses on 12 S-Curve industries under Thailand 4.0 policy and bio-circular-green (BGC) economic model. Transforming such agenda into business opportunities and connecting exhibitors, organisers and trade delegates to such opportunities are our top priority."

Trade shows to be located in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a prime investment hub for 12 strategic industries, is subject to TCEB extra support, especially those specialized in the five new focused sectors, namely aviation/logistics, future automotive, integrated medical service, robotics, and digital and technology (5G).

For international trade shows, TCEB have "Co-creating Exhibition Future" offering 360-degree supports for organizers, exhibitors and trade visitors, either in physical or hybrid platform at 2HY venues where hygiene protocols and hybrid tech are executed.

Come and co-create local professional partnership for business win in the ASEAN market of 660 million population with TCEB at exhibitions@tceb.or.th.