Be Happy Be Healthy & Watch Ah Boys To Men Movie on us!

This Sunday 21 June 2020, Director Jack Neo and good buddy comedian-actor Mark Lee will be hosting the BE HAPPY BE HEALTHY LIVE show, to be broadcasted over Official Media AsiaOne’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom/). The Live Show is to celebrate Father’s Day (21 June), as well as the second phase of Singapore’s reopening after the circuit breaker period. Director Neo will be joined by guests stars Marcus Chin, Jaspers Lai, Sherraine Law and the Ah Boys to share stories about their families, and talk about post-circuit breaker plans, with special performances by musical guests Micappella!

Father’s Day is a day to recognize the contribution of fathers in society. The Be Happy Be Healthy Live Show would like to take the opportunity to celebrate our fathers and honour them on this special day, as well as remind Singaporeans to continue to practice safe distancing principles and good personal hygiene to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

The Be Happy Be Healthy Live Show will be followed immediately by a special Father’s Day online screening of Ah Boys To Men 《新兵正传》on AsiaOne (https://www.asiaone.com/video). The 2012 movie is the first part of Director Jack Neo’s most successful movie franchise to date. The movie centres around a group of army recruits going through basic military training as part of their National Service. In the film, Recruit Ken Chow (played by Joshua Tan) tries to escape military training by inducing a heat injury and is sent to the hospital. His father (played by Richard Low) rushes to his side, but the shock and strain of urgent news are too much, and he ends up in a car accident and in a hospital bed next to Ken. Realizing the depth of his father’s love moves Ken to view his military training in a different light.

The Be Happy Be Healthy Live show will be streamed live at Official Venue 2mm Talent Hub, with safe management measures following the IMDA advisory for the resumption of content production in Phase 1 of the post-circuit breaker period. This is to ensure the health and safety of the artists and production crew. Members of the public will not be permitted to attend the recording, but are encouraged to interact with the show hosts and guests via Facebook messages.

Schedule of Events:

8.30 PM

BE HAPPY BE HEALTHY Live show hosted by Jack Neo and Mark Lee; live-streamed from 2mm Talent Hub

Guest Stars: Marcus Chin, Jaspers Lai, Qiqi, Ah Boys – Maxi Lim, Tosh Zhang, Noah Yap, Joshua Tan,

Musical guests: Micappella

Streamed Live on AsiaOne and Jack Neo Facebook pages

10 PM

Special Father’s Day screening of Ah Boys To Men 《新兵正传》

Streamed Live on AsiaOne (https://www.asiaone.com/video)

These events are presented by mm2 Entertainment and J Team, with the support of Official Media partner, AsiaOne and Official Venue 2mm Talent Hub.