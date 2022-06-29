The world's first mass-produced transformable OLED TV for smart viewing experience

BANGKOK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jun. 27, 2022, SKYWORTH hosted Transform Your World, an exciting new product launch & national tour to unveil several industry-leading "super TVs" and its unique and cutting-edge technologies never seen before in Southeast Asia.



BE TRANSFORMABLE BY SKYWORTH W82

The spotlight is certainly SKYWORTH W82, the first OLED transformable TV independently developed by SKYWORTH. With a flexible screen which can be adjusted between flat and curve, the super TV is priced up to THB1,000,000, equal to an apartment in Thailand! But the TV deserves the price tag considering its advanced OMB (OLED Basic Module) and other independent technologies, not to mention the awards across two product categories, "Gaming" and "Video Displays" in CES 2022 which is known as the "Nobel Prize in Consumer Technology Industry".

As the second TV producer with OBM capabilities in the world, SKYWORTH has a core competitive advantage of the ability to make product design concept into mass-produced products. After years of research and development efforts, SKYWORTH achieved 4 technology breakthroughs by W82: OBM Transform, Electric Bending Mechanism, Fish-Scale Shaped Telescopic Rear Shell, 1000R Smart Bending Adjustment. In addition, W82 is also equipped with many other display expertise exclusively owned by SKYWORTH, including SOBiF non-afterimage technology, 3D LUT color calibration, and ALS Ambient Light Sensor, undoubtedly taking the crown of the industry in hardware and image adjustment technology. As reported, the brand will jointly host a series of off-line tour with distributors in major shopping venues of Thailand, with the first 15-day event will be held in Chiang Mai Siam TV from Jul. 1st, 2022.

In the new product event, SKYWORTH also launched many other flagship products, including the BM series co-developed with Designworks (a BMW company), very artistic Wallpaper TV, the latest generation of MiniLED, OLED TV with brighter display, and EYE CARE TV for health viewing experience. Meanwhile, the brand showed its diversified strength by the 48" OLED esports display; frostless and energy saving refrigerator SRS-46DT and SRS-225DT; 6kg auto-washing machine T6OU24; T2 projector for cost-effective home theater solution; professional speaker series S100 and MAX7, and the evergreen full range home appliances BM Series.

After more than ten years of market cultivation in Thailand, SKYWORTH has established a cross-channel distribution network across the nation both online and offline, offering 3-year warranty by its 130+ service centers to ensure the true peace in mind for customers.

