BEA Union Investment is crowned Provider of the Year (Onshore) 2021 by Benchmark

BEA Union Investment Management Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 April 2022 -("BEA Union Investment") is pleased to announce that we are crowned the Provider of the Year (Onshore) 2021by Benchmark, which translates that we were recognised as one of the top performed fund manager amongst all competing peers, after being assessed comprehensively with the consideration across different investment and operational capabilities. Our sound risk management, deep industry experience and strong investment expertise in Asia are fundamental factors that contribute us to the prestigious honour.Alongside the outstanding performer award, we also scooped multiple accolades across asset classes, further testifying our outperformance in the respective areas. Award details below:Producing investment alpha with decent performance is the prime function of investment managers. This could only be done with rigorous and well-established risk management process in the ever-changing economic environment and capital markets."One of the main drivers to our top class performance was our rigorous risk management being key to the investment process. We always believe that it is our top priority to protect clients' interest. Maximising investment return is definitely one of our responsibilities, while mitigating risks transparently during down time is also indispensable to ensure that our clients feel secured and well protected," saidOur professional expertise and experience in managing portfolios across asset classes in Asia, consisting of equity, fixed income and mixed assets, provide us a solid foundation to consistently seek alpha and offer outstanding performance.The reputable judges also made a commendation on our dedicated efforts in integrating ESG in our investment process. With superior resources from our shareholder, Union Investment, which is an award winning sustainable investor, we are confident that we can continuously elevate our ESG capabilities.Source: Benchmark, March 2022.Source: The fund is BEA Union Investment Hong Kong Dollar (HK$) Bond Fund, Benchmark, March 2022.

BEA Union Investment Management Limited ("BEA Union Investment") is a joint venture formed in 2007 between The Bank of East Asia, Limited of Hong Kong ("BEA") and Union Asset Management Holding AG of Germany ("Union Investment"). BEA Union Investment offers comprehensive investment solutions to retail, institutional and pension clients. As of 31st December, 2021, it holds assets under management and advisory of approximately US$8.8 billion.



As a Hong Kong-based asset management company specialising in Asian equities and fixed income, BEA Union Investment is committed to delivering quality investment solutions and client services.



The Bank of East Asia, Limited



Incorporated in 1918, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") is a leading Hong Kong-based financial services group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with total consolidated assets of HK$907.47 billion (US$116.39 billion) as of 31st December, 2021.



BEA provides a comprehensive range of corporate banking, personal banking, wealth management, and investment services to customers through an extensive network of approximately 180 outlets covering Hong Kong, the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.hkbea.com .



Union Asset Management Holding AG



Founded in 1956, the Union Investment Group is one of Europe's leading asset managers for private and institutional clients. Union Investment is anchored in the German cooperative financial group led by D.Z. Bank. With assets under management of EUR454.1 billion as at 31st December, 2021, Union Investment offers a broad range of asset management products covering various asset classes such as equities, fixed income, money market, real estate, alternatives and quantitative funds.



