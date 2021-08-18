A Beacon of Light, a Dream Come True in Fukushima: The Front Lines of Hydrogen Energy

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrogen energy is a new form of energy that's environmentally friendly and available in steady supplies. In the future, hydrogen energy will be the foundation that supports a variety of infrastructure. Find out how Toshiba is working to support the realization of hydrogen as an energy resource in Japan.

System Overview



Fumiyuki Yamane, Manager, Power To Gas Business Development Group, Business Development Dept., Hydrogen Energy Business Div., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

The Japan government's "Basic Hydrogen Strategy" outlined an action plan towards 2030, and a vision towards 2050. A critical component of this strategy is the Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field (hereafter "FH2R"). Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation is undertaking the overall responsibility of the management of the project, as well as the overall hydrogen energy system.

This project, the world's first largest-scale power-to-gas system, is located in Japan's Namie town, Fukushima Prefecture, with a vast field of approximately 220,000m2, equipped with a 10 megawatt (MW) hydrogen production unit and a 20MW solar power generation unit. The facility opened in March 2020, and hydrogen production and transport commenced in July, as part of the feasibility demonstration, commissioned by The New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

In the FH2R system, hydrogen is produced in a hydrogen production unit that uses electricity derived from a combination of renewable energy generated in the solar power generation unit and the grid. The hydrogen is subsequently stored for use in applications including fuel cell power generation, fuel-cell cars, and fuel in factories. The entire process, from production to actual usage, is CO 2 -free.

Other benefits of hydrogen are that there is an inexhaustible supply of hydrogen on the planet, and a variety of different methods to generate it. It can also be stored and transported over long distances. Hydrogen energy, it seems, is looking more and more like the energy of the future.