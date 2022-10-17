"BEAM Plus Existing Schools Version 1.0" pioneers green building rating for Hong Kong schools, advocating green building and sustainability to the next generation

High electricity consumption in schools prompts the need for energy efficiency

1. Mr LI Ho Kin, Chairperson of BEAM Society Limited mentioned, “‘BEAM Plus Existing Schools’ is the first green assessment tool designed for the use in primary and secondary schools.

2. More than 100 guests attended the launch ceremony officiated by Mr David Lam, Under Secretary for Development, the Government of the HKSAR .

3. Mr CHEUNG Hau-wai, SBS, Chairman of Hong Kong Green Building Council hoped that schools can create a low-carbon environment for teachers and students.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 October 2022 - Today, theandjointly launched the– Hong Kong’s first and foremost rating tool designed to assess the sustainability performance of school premises – at CIC Zero Carbon Park. The unique assessment tool and the technical guidebook comprises simple guidelines and assessment criteria to help existing schools reduce energy consumption and carbon emission, while enhancing the environmental awareness of teachers and students through participation and education. More than 100 guests attended the launch ceremony officiated byCurrently, building operation and activities inside buildings are accountable for 90% of electricity consumption in Hong Kong. With over 1000 primary and secondary schools, reducing electricity consumption in these premises will help Hong Kong lower its carbon emission. On the other hand, the increasing demand of electronic equipment for supporting digital and STEM education, coupled with the persistent operation of lighting and air conditioning equipment, have led to rising power consumption on school campuses.To encourage schools to reduce their carbon footprints, Business Environment Council Limited, BEAM Society Limited and Hong Kong Green Building Council are implementing thewhich is funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust and supported by the Hong Kong SAR Government’s Environment and Ecology Bureau, Education Bureau and Electrical and Mechanical Services Department. This three-and-a-half-year long project aims at assisting local primary and secondary schools to improve their energy efficiency through the adoption of “” (“the assessment tool”) developed by BEAM Society Limited.mentioned, “is the first green assessment tool designed for the use in primary and secondary schools after taking their unique operation model into consideration. The application of this assessment tool is simpler and easier than other BEAM Plus tools so that teachers and students are motivated to take part in the process and schools are effectively engaged.”Apart from the traditional assessment of energy efficiency performance, this assessment tool also places emphasis on integrating green awareness into education. It conducts performance assessment on four new performance categories tailored to fit the nature and operation model of existing schools. These include “Sustainable Leadership and Learning”, “Sustainable Campus Environment”, “Efficient Use of Resources”, and “Health, Comfort and Happiness”. The tool comprises around 30 assessment criteria embracing various sustainability issues to help schools reduce energy consumption and carbon emission.shared, “Schools are an integral building blocks of a city. In addition to nurturing the next generation, they also play a part in advocating sustainable built environment and green living. Through taking part in this assessment exercise, we hope that schools can create a low-carbon environment for teachers and students. They will have first-hand experience with the benefits of energy saving. This is the first step towards raising environmental awareness in society.”In addition to the environmental element, the assessment tool also contains the educational element to engage teachers and students. Through theories and practices, the tool identifies and raises students’ interest in green building and environmental awareness, thereby promoting green living and enhancing the sustainable development of school campuses.stated, “This assessment tool has taken the reference of seven international and local assessment criteria, and has conducted a number of workshops, questionnaires and focus group meetings before its launch. Support and participation have been sought from school principals, teachers, students and industry representatives in order to understand and meet the pragmatic needs of schools. At the moment, three schools have completed the pilot assessment and have made remarkable achievement. We believe they have made wonderful exemplars for schools in Hong Kong, and have given high recognition of BEAM Plus Existing Schools.”Hashtag: #BEAM

