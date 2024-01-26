BEAMSTART to host signature Entrepreneurship Conference in Malaysia this 9th May

BEAMSTART to host Entrepreneurship Conference 2024 in Malaysia with 800+ delegates, 100+ venture investors, and 6 key segments for business activities

BEAMSTART, the company behind the online community and resource platform for entrepreneurship, has unveiled that their flagship Entrepreneurship Conference will be taking place this 9th May 2024 in Malaysia.

This year, the conference expects to bring together 600 - 800 delegates — comprising of entrepreneurs, over 100 venture investors, policymakers, corporates, and many more.

It will be held at AVANTE Hotel, a 5-star hotel in the capital city of Malaysia.

More than a business conference

With the overarching theme of "The Changing New World and The Impact of Artificial Intelligence", the conference will feature 6 key segments ranging from insightful panel sessions by VIP speakers, business matching sessions, 1-to-1 investor pitching sessions, business support spaces, and plenty of open networking.

To wrap up the conference, a signature after-party will be held at the iconic "sky-bar" located at the rooftop of the hotel.

Malaysia as a hub for entrepreneurship

Since their inception back in 2016, BEAMSTART has hosted over 100 signature business conferences, networking events, and immersion programs across Southeast Asia, China, and Japan.

Moving forward, the company aims to concentrate their efforts into hosting more regional conferences as an affordable alternative for entrepreneurs to expand their business, raise investment capital, and to hire high-calibre talent across the Southeast Asian region.

"Malaysia provides an unparalleled ecosystem for startups and innovative ventures, offering a unique blend of strategic location, diverse talent pool, and a supportive business environment. We hope the conference will not just unite many players within the ecosystem together, but catalyze new partnerships, and investments in this part of the world." — Kenneth Ho, Director of BEAMSTART.

Interested participants can register for conference passes via the official Entrepreneurship Conference announcement page here.

