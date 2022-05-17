Beauty Brand Nurraysa Introduces Ladies To Their HotSet Lipsticks

—

Nurraysa Global, one of the leading lipstick brands and cosmetics in general, introduced their HotSet. The new HotSet combines the brand’s famous Magic Lipstick and organic Marula Oil. The oil is meant to help keep lips soft and supple, which ensures that the lipstick used looks excellent regardless of the weather. The HotSet, also allows buyers to save money compared to buying each product individually.

The organic beauty industry is worth several billion dollars, with the halal cosmetics industry being one of the fastest-growing in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. The largely untapped potential has meant that brands like Nurraysa Global have managed to gain a footing in a relatively short time span by offering quality products.

Nurraysa Global has, over the years, managed to establish itself as one of the leading brands of Halal beauty products. Unlike other products sold, the brand has a reputation for focusing on quality, which means that despite the “Halal” label, women can be assured of a superior product, whether it is a stick of Magic lipstick or any other beauty product. The brand’s success in the industry is evident from its rapid growth since it was established in 2014.

Readers can learn more about HotSet and other similar products by Nurraysa Global by visiting the brand’s official website https://nurraysa.com/magic-lipstick-new/

“Our Magic Lipstick is one of the most popular products. It is an entirely organic product, derived from natural ingredients, and meant to give your lips that characteristic brightness and nourish them with all the necessary ingredients. Our HotSet, as it is called, was designed keeping our customers in mind. Many women buying from us complain of dry lips, and regular chapsticks don’t help. That’s why the Organic Marula Oil is the perfect companion product in the set, in our experience.” Said a representative for Nurraysa Global.

She added, “Our HotSet is a complete lip brightening and nourishing pack that will benefit women of all ages.”

Nurraysa Global, also referred to as Nurraysa Beauty, was established in 2014 by founder Puan Hajjah Nur Aini Binti Zolkepeli. Initially, the brand focused on creating a halal collagen soap formulated and produced by the owner herself. After close to a decade in the industry, Nurraysa has expanded its product line to over 50 products, including food, cosmetics, beverages, and clothing. Each product stays true to the brand’s original vision of producing halal items that Muslim women can use.

