Beauty Executive Robin Mason Joins Firmenich as President, Fine Fragrance North America

GENEVA, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, announces the arrival of Robin Mason as President, Fine Fragrance North America, effective June 14, 2021. Mason will lead Fine Fragrance operations in the region, with responsibility for creation, sales, marketing, fragrance development, technical development and innovation.



Robin Mason, President, Fine Fragrance North America, Firmenich

"Robin is a highly accomplished and respected beauty executive who has demonstrated great success in building brands across different companies, and is recognized for her expertise in fine fragrance," said Ilaria Resta, President, Global Perfumery, Firmenich. "She will bring a new perspective to the Fine Fragrance business, and help drive innovation and transformation to deliver best-in-class fragrances for our customers. I warmly welcome her arrival to our company."

Jerry Vittoria, President, Global Fine Fragrance, Firmenich added: "I've had the great pleasure of working with Robin over the years, and I am delighted to have her join Firmenich. With her outstanding strategic abilities and sales acumen, and deep love and knowledge of the fine fragrance industry, Robin is an inspiring leader who will take our organization to new heights."

Prior to joining Firmenich, Mason spent four years as Senior Vice President for Shiseido Fragrances and Global SVP for Shiseido's newly acquired license, Tory Burch. She has developed winning US marketing strategies for the growing portfolio of luxury fragrance brands, including top-ranked Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo, Hermes, Issey Miyake and Narciso Rodriguez, as well as product development and worldwide strategy for Tory Burch Beauty. Previously, Mason served over eight years as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Elizabeth Arden, and 12 years at Estée Lauder Companies in positions of increasing responsibility in both Marketing and Sales. Mason began her career at Macy's as an Executive Trainee.

"I'm thrilled to join the Firmenich family, as I both admire and respect the culture and values of this company and its employees, having worked hand-in-hand with many members of the creative, marketing and fragrance development teams in my previous positions," said Robin Mason, President, Fine Fragrance North America, Firmenich. "I look forward to enhancing the reputation of Firmenich Fine Fragrance as the premier fragrance supplier for our North American customers."

Based in our International Fine Fragrance Center in New York, Mason will report to Jerry Vittoria, President, Global Fine Fragrance, Firmenich.

About Firmenich

Firmenich was founded in 1895 in Geneva, Switzerland, and for 125 years has been a private family-owned company. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company operating primarily in the flavors and fragrances market, and is involved in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Firmenich aims to offer its customers superior creativity in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients and proprietary technologies including in biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation, among other areas of innovation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2020. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com