​Beauty Group International Unveils Cutting-Edge Wireless Tattoo Machines

Beauty Group International, a leading provider of premium permanent makeup and tattoo supplies, is now offering wireless tattoo machines, elevating artistry through convenience and innovation.

Until recently, tattoo machines required bulky cords that restricted range of motion. But, with the advent of wireless tattoo machines, artists can enjoy newfound freedom and flexibility, free from tangled cords. Many artists are embracing this wireless shift, citing that exceptional maneuverability has enhanced their artistry since they can access clients’ bodies from any angle. Beyond improving mobility and making it easier to tattoo hard-to-reach areas, wireless tattoo machines offer many other distinct advantages. Artists can now tattoo longer with reduced cord strain fatigue since the cordless design is much lighter. The wireless tattoo machines, whether battery-operated or rechargeable, offer a long battery life for extended use. They also provide a cleaner, more sanitary working environment with faster setup times.

According to Mantas Vaitkevicius, the CEO of Beauty Group International, technology has made great strides in the beauty industry. This has set off a transformative shift in the beauty industry. As a trusted partner for beauty professionals across Europe, Beauty Group International is at the forefront of this cordless revolution. The PMU shop now boasts a growing range of wireless beauty devices, including machines for tattoos, permanent makeup, piercing, and microblading, among other beauty procedures. “Everything is coming up wireless nowadays,” says Mantas. “And it doesn’t just stop at the tattoo industry. We’re seeing more and more cutting-edge wireless devices launch in the market, and we want to make sure that our customers have access to the best products on the market.”

With all the previous obstacles and restrictions of corded devices removed, the tattoo industry is experiencing a new era of elevated artistry and efficiency. Beauty Group International understands that in an industry where quality, innovation, and precision are essential, artists thrive with access to the best tools and resources. The group is committed to empowering beauty professionals, keeping them at the forefront of the beauty game through cutting-edge products, an exceptional team, round-the-clock support, affordable products, fast and reliable delivery, and more. Mantas explains that after successfully establishing itself as a cornerstone for permanent makeup supplies, tattoo machines, and tools for piercing, the brand is now setting ambitious new targets to be at the forefront of the tech revolution in the beauty industry.

Beauty Group International takes great pride in being the go-to for revolutionary devices that put tattoo artists in control of their art. In addition to the growing range of wireless tattoo machines, Beauty Group continues to combine the best of new and existing devices to cater to the varied needs of its clients. From its PMU supplies and products to microblading supplies and piercing needles, the PMU shop’s extensive range of products continues to shine.

As the beauty industry grows, embracing new technologies, artists continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in design and technique. On the other hand, Beauty Group International remains committed to keeping pace with advancements in the beauty industry. Mantas acknowledges the need for versatile and comfortable products that suit various artistic styles and preferences. He explains that this is why Beauty Group offers a wide range of wireless tattoo machines from the most trusted brands, including Bishop, Cheyenne, FK Irons, and Mast Tattoo.

Wireless technology is undoubtedly promoting new levels of artistic expression. Beauty Group International invites artists and professionals in the beauty industry to explore its vast catalog of products and supplies. The brand promises cutting-edge products, fast service and delivery, and an affiliate and referral program for customer appreciation. Committed to inspiring and empowering beauty professionals, the group offers a loyalty program that gives artists and professionals access to personal manager consultations, discounts, and more.

“We are proud to be part of this revolution,” remarked Mantas. “Our goal is to supply high-quality products for the beauty industry. So, whether artists gravitate towards the wireless freedom of modern technology, the classic hum of coil machines, the versatility of rotary machines, the precision of Mast machines or the innovations of FK Irons, we have something for everyone.”

