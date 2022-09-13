BEAUTYEXPO & COSMOBEAUTÉ MALAYSIA 2022 IS HAPPENING THIS MONTH WITH AN ENGAGING LINE-UP OF BEAUTY BRANDS & FULL-DAY ACTIVITIES

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets brings together the first ever collaboration of the 20th edition of Beautyexpo and the 17th edition of Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2022, two of the leading beauty trade shows in the country. The 4-day trade show will be happening on 28 September to 1 October, from 10AM – 7PM at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Malaysia.



For decades, the exhibition aims to connect all industry players, beauty trade professionals and businesses from around the world to showcase the latest technologies, innovations, emerging trends, and market updates.

This year, Beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2022 anticipates 8,000 trade visitors and local & international exhibitors from China, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, and more.

One of the key highlights of the exhibition are its' major pavilions featuring a Korea Pavilion, Malaysia Pavilion, Poland Pavilion & International Pavilion; offering a vast selection of brands and products from various countries and regions, thus providing an all-around experience to Malaysia's beauty market.

Aside from the exhibition, Beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2022 will be hosting several engaging industry seminars, knowledge-sharing discussions & live demonstrations, full-day stage programmes, and exciting hair & nail competitions across the four-day trade show.

Among some of the event highlights are:

28 SEPTEMBER, WEDNESDAY:

Andis Malaysia's Ambassador Show

Andis brings together barbers, cosmetologists, and hair stylists from the country who share a passion for both their skills and tools. Andis ambassadors are not only masters at their craft, but also passionate about using professional tools to create both classic and eccentric looks.

Join us as Andis Malaysia Ambassadors show how to master the finishing touches to a hairstyle with 'Flow' and precision, featuring the talented Wafie Zainal, Fendy, Vinsen Loh and Epoi Ali!

Andis Copy the Cut 2022 Hair Competition

In Asia's first ever Andis Copy the Cut Challenge, the top hairdressers from Malaysia & Singapore will gather to put their skills to the ultimate test. Participating contestants are challenged to recreate the Look for the Andis Copy the Cut GRAND Finale.

Only one winner will walk away with the Champion title. Who will it be?

Andis International Show (India/Singapore/Indonesia)

"We are creators. And together, we shape the world."

As a global barber brand, the top gurus will take to the main stage to provide inspiration and education on how to CREATE YOUR WAY with the main theme of 'Texturism'. In conjunction with this years' show, experience first-hand this live demonstration with a mix of international trends and cutting techniques.

With special appearance from Dharmesh "Dodo" Hingorani, Captain's Barber, and Nick the Barbership!

29 SEPTEMBER, THURSDAY:

BabylissPro Barberlogy 2.0

BabylissPro presents a passionate group of barbers & hairstylists to deliver a power-packed educational session - barber-related topics, exchange of ideas, latest skills and technique demonstration and the exclusive chance to meet diverse experts from the industry.

Featuring guest artists: Sri Suthagar from Adhimaatra Barbershop, Aizat Atatcutz from Barbershop, John Lloyd from Chop Hair Studio, Danny Mercury from HUUK Barbershop, Syazznizamz from Kitik Barbershop and Pris Tan from VanityHAIRven.

Malaysia Hair Industry KOL Sharing Session

Malaysian Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok KOL hairstylists will present a short video media sharing. Some of the topics covered include:

Hair industry and social media.

Hair industry new marketing trends.

What is new media marketing?

What is self-media marketing?

Why should you utilise short video marketing?

How to increase engagement/followers/deal?

Personal tips for audience.

Guest speakers: Datin Dt Winnie Loo, Glen Hew, Keith Lui HE, Raymond Chin, Kenli Low, Ab Wong and hosted by Samuel Ng.

Illusion Hair Show

The Hairgician presents the "Hag-illusion" Hair Festival joined by eight enthusiastic and up & rising young hairstylists. Themed 'Illusion', the eye-opening hair show will feature Malaysia's local fashion designers, hairstylists, make-up artists and models.

A stellar team with Malaysian pride showcasing their creative and expressive hairdressing performance skills on stage.

'Festival Kecantikan'

With the main topic of 'Brand New Me', Jendela presents a 'Beauty Festival' with insightful conversations on some of the following areas:

World fundamentals in massage and facial.

How the 'Brand New Me' technique has boosted the value of body massage services.

True story of the World Championship Massage Denmark 2022 sharing.

Factors of stagnant sustenance and how to achieve sustenance growth.

Logical and 'magical' strategies in business.

30 SEPTEMBER, FRIDAY:

2nd Malaysia Glory Cup Nail Competition

While creating a great competitive opportunity for all nail, eyelash and embroidery artist, participants will also have the chance to unleash their talents and battle it out for the chance to raise their profile in the industry.

1 OCTOBER, SATURDAY:

How to Become an Accredited Professional Acupuncture Beautician

Modern people do not only want to 'live healthy', but to also maintain a 'youthful beauty' in the most natural and safe way. As a result, Acupuncture - which focuses on rejuvenating from the inside out, has become particularly popular in recent years.

If you are interested in the benefits of acupuncture and the beauty of traditional Chinese medicine, hear more from Hilary Low's professional sharing and in-person demonstration!

Hair-volution & Haute Couture

The "change" and "unchanged" rules of the hairdressing industry in the post-pandemic era.

Seeing that the economy is recovering, all industries are waiting, and all walks of life have their own unique tricks, hoping to stand out in the increasingly fierce market!

This show conveys the message of "Never forget the intentions of hairdressing as time changes." through exquisite hairstyles. Join Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA) and the Asian Union Hairdressers Association (UAHA) as they sincerely share their advice on what the hairdressing industry should focus on and look forward to.

In addition, trade visitors and VIP buyers may enjoy two extravagant prize draw activities (*T&C applies): -

Daily Spend & Win Prize Draw

Over 50 unique prizes up for grabs! Spend a minimum of RM688.00 in a maximum of (3) three receipts on the same day at any booth during the event from 28 September - 1 October 2022, 10am – 7pm.

Limited to maximum three (3) draws per visitor per day, but only entitled for one (1) prize per visitor per day.

Exclusive Buyer Programme

Buyers must complete a minimum of SIX (6) meetings with local and/or international exhibitors during the event from 28 September - 1 October 2022, 10am – 7pm. Buyers are to print-out & bring the B2B invitation, register and have the B2B invitation completely stamped after six (6) meetings conducted at the designated B2B Matching Area.

Buyers who have completed all meetings are eligible to be part of the prize draw worth RM10,000 at the Closing Ceremony. Buyers must be present on the last day, 1 October, for the Closing Ceremony.

Find out more about the latest product & service offerings, participating exhibitors (with more to be announced soon) and exciting full-day activities in our newly launched E-Show Preview at bit.ly/BECBM22-SP

Beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2022 is organised by Informa Markets, powered by Cosmoprof Asia and endorsed by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

The trade show is also supported by the Association of International Certified Aesthetician (AICA), Asia Hairdesigner Association (AHA), Federation of Asian Beauty Industry Association (FABIA), Hair & Cosmetology Association Singapore (HACOS), Kuching Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (KABTAC), Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Korea Consumer Agency (KCA), Malaysia Cosmetology Chamber of Commerce (PAMM), Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA), and United Asian Hairdressers Association (UAHA).

The official media partners are Beauty Insider, Sisters Magazine and Beauty Trend with supporting media partner, Export Magazine.

For more information about Beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2022, please visit www.beautyexpo.com.my and www.cosmobeauteasia.com.

To pre-register as a trade visitor, please visit bit.ly/becbm2022reg.

