BEAUTYEXPO & COSMOBEAUTÉ MALAYSIA ARE SET TO MAKE A COMEBACK WITH STRONG ASSOCIATIONS SUPPORT

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a two-year hiatus, Beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia, scheduled to be held from 28 September to 1 October 2022 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), are making long-awaited comeback through obtaining support from local and international industry associations.



With the strong associations support from Association of International Certified Aesthetician (AICA), Federation of Asian Beauty Industry Association (FABIA), Malaysia Cosmetology Chamber of Commerce (PAMM), Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA), United Asian Hairdressers Association (UAHA) and Hair & Cosmetology Association Singapore (HACOS), Beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia anticipate an equal demand from both local and international exhibitors to participate at the exhibition.

"We are optimistic that Beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia provide a tremendous opportunity to all the industry players which is significant to reinvigorate beauty industry and act as a catalyst to economic growth. We are pumping up to reconnect the community at the show floor," says Gerard Willem Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets in Malaysia.

"Despite the business disruption due to global pandemic, I believe there is growth potential to spur recovery for the beauty industry. It is important for us as the industry leaders to gain local and global exposure in leading the right mindset among the industry players while shaping the future of beauty industry," shares Prof. Dr. Ng Wee Kiong, Founder & President of AICA.

"We are bolstering effort to unite all of our association members at Beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia as the beauty shows are resourceful which offer an eye-opening to the beauty professionals," states Alvin Loh, President of FABIA & Chairman of PAMM.

"The entire beauty industry players are coping with the recovery and business challenges aggressively after the pandemic. It allows us to rethink and reset the business strategies. Our role is to create pathway and make voice to attract more new joiners to be part of the beauty industry," says Dr. Michael Poh, President of MHA & UAHA.

"Beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia play a crucial role to connect the beauty industry in meeting the industry demand. A venue with multiple resources for product discovery, business opportunities, networking and knowledge sharing. We are proud to support the shows," says Simon Lee, Founder of HACOS.

Beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia collaborate with the official media partners, Sisters Magazine and Beauty Trend – one of the leading Chinese magazines in Malaysia, exclusively launched the inaugural SIS Beauty Talk, with the theme of 'The Recovery of the Beauty Industry'.



Among event highlights not to be missed during the shows are:

2 nd Malaysia Glory Cup organised by YouShine. A nail competition featuring seven categories hosting nearly 20 judges from Thailand , Singapore and Malaysia .

Barber competition & hair show competition presented by Andis & BaBylissPRO ambassadors. Ultimate way to show off barbering skills, market barbershops or salon brands while inspire barbers and hairstylists across the industry.

Hair show - 'Hairgician' with the theme of 'Illusion' presented by eight passionate and young hairstylists.

Closing hair show with the inaugural support from MHA & UAHA.

Series of educational activities by FABIA & PAMM.

"Thanks to all associations and media partners support. It is important to collaborate with the industry players to revive the industry. Beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia are ready to soar your business to a greater height, offer latest industry trends and innovative insights," Gerard shares.

