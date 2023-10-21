Become a Model at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness

Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness offers an exclusive opportunity to become a medical injector model through the Art of Injecting training program, unlocking a world of benefits and confidence.

Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness, the esteemed boutique skin and wellness clinic, is excited to announce an exceptional opportunity for individuals aspiring to be part of the thriving beauty industry. With their groundbreaking Voxy model program, Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness invites individuals to apply and embark on a transformative journey towards enhanced self-confidence and stunning aesthetic results via the Art of Injecting training program led by nationally recognized trainer, Adrienne Easterling, PA-C.



Founder of Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness, Adrienne Easterling, is an NCCPA board-certified physician assistant and sought-after aesthetic injector and educator under her own educational program called Art of Injecting. Highly qualified trainees travel from all across the US to train under Easterling to learn her proprietary techniques including Natural Trough Technique and Full Facial Harmonization. During the training, models receive their medical injecting by experienced trainees under the guidance of Easterling, PA-C. This works great for each model as they will have many skilled eyes collaborating on the refinement of their face through the techniques used. Follow-up care is offered to make sure each model is satisfied with their results.



As a medical injector model, participants will experience a multitude of advantages, including an exclusive 50% discount on all procedures offered through the Art of Injecting program. This remarkable offer is available on a limited basis.



Here are just a few reasons models enjoy working with Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness:



1. Access to Highly Skilled Professionals: As a medical injecting model, you have the opportunity to receive treatments under the guidance of experienced and qualified national trainer, Adrienne Easterling, PA-C. This ensures that your safety and satisfaction are top priorities.



2. Cost Savings: Medical injector models receive discounted treatments. Being a model allows you to access these procedures at a significantly reduced cost, making them more affordable and accessible.



3. Cutting-Edge Treatments: By participating as a medical injecting model, you gain exposure to the latest advancements and techniques in medical aesthetics via Natural Trough Technique and Full Facial Harmonization. You will have the chance to try these innovative treatments that can enhance your natural beauty and improve your overall appearance.



4. Confidence Boost: Under the supervision of skilled professionals, medical injecting models can witness the transformative effects of various procedures firsthand. Watching yourself evolve and witnessing the positive impact on your self-confidence can be an empowering experience.



5. Personalized Attention: Training sessions involve close supervision by an experienced national trainer plus several more experienced injectors participating, ensuring that all procedures are performed with utmost care and precision.



6. Learning Experience: As a medical injecting model, you become an active participant in the training process thereby contributing to trainees' learning and skill development.



7. Contribution to Advancements: By being a medical injecting model, you play a crucial role in advancing the field of medical aesthetics. Your participation aids in the refinement of techniques, enhancement of safety measures, and improvement of patient outcomes.



8. Empowering Others: By sharing your personal journey and experiences as a medical injecting model, you inspire others considering similar procedures. Your involvement helps break down barriers and reduce stigma surrounding cosmetic treatments, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their own well-being.



9. Long-Term Benefits: Being a medical injecting model can lead to lasting relationships with professionals who can guide and support your beauty and wellness journey beyond the training sessions.



INTERVIEW - Let’s hear from one of Voxy’s models through Adrienne Easterling’s program, Art of Injecting. Beth shares her experience with us:



How did you hear about becoming a Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness model, and what made you decide to go ahead with it?



I heard about it through Adrienne when I attended a consultation meeting with her. I was interested in addressing some of the laxity in my lower face and also concerned about how some old filler looked under my eyes. She suggested the option of being a model for an upcoming training session for other injectors as a way to meet my goals while staying within my budget.



Can you describe what treatment you received and the process of receiving the medical injecting procedure with Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness?



I received a full facial balancing treatment which included filler at strategically placed spots. Adrienne explained everything in detail and why the placement of filler in certain areas would contribute to an overall refreshed look while appearing natural. I felt in very good hands. I believe her approach of studying the symmetry of the face and noticing where shadows fall and also really understanding the anatomy of the face, while having the technical skills to achieve very natural results, is unparalleled.



Now that you have undergone the medical injecting procedure with Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness, how would you describe your overall experience?



This might sound like a strange idea but I had a goal of wanting to look like myself, and even to look my age (in my mid-50s). One of the unexpected outcomes I noticed is that I am back to a place where I just don't even think about my face and can focus on more important things. I think one of the things that comes with aging is that as our bodies change, there are some changes we embrace and some that can interfere with our daily lives (like an aching knee). I know that even having the opportunity to age is a blessing many people don't get and I don't take it for granted. I think the artistry and skill available at Voxy gives women an opportunity to feel their best without looking like they are trying to outrun the aging process.



APPLY



To begin the application process visit the official website at:



https://www.voxyaesthetics.com/model-application



The straightforward application process allows applicants to share their personal information and express their aspirations, paving the way for their exciting journey into modeling in the world of medical aesthetics.



"We strongly believe in the power of transformation and enhancing one's natural beauty," says Adrienne Easterling, PA-C, founder of Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness. "Our medical injector model program not only offers remarkable financial benefits but also provides individuals with the chance to witness first-hand the tremendous impact of our state-of-the-art procedures on their overall well-being."



Don't miss out on this extraordinary chance! Apply now to become a medical injector model at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness and embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery, beauty, and confidence.



For more information, please contact: info (at) voxyaesthetics (dot) com



About: Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness is a boutique skin and wellness clinic dedicated to helping people feel good from the inside and out nestled in the Ozark Mountains region in Rogers, Arkansas, USA, on a mission to help individuals become the best versions of themselves. By combining their expertise in medical aesthetics with their commitment to wellness, Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness delivers a unique and integrative approach to beauty and self-care. Connect with Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness on Instagram @voxy_aesthetics and on Tiktok at @voxyeasthetics to stay updated on their innovative offerings and inspirational transformations.





