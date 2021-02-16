Become the new musical idol in Asia and the world with Djooky Music Awards

Registration is open to participants from all over the world until February 20

BANGKOK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To promote and develop musical talent worldwide and as an alternative to democratize the music industry, the platform for artists and composers Djooky informs that it has already open registrations for the winter edition of the Djooky Music Awards (DMA), the first global online song contest and on this occasion Djooky pays attention to Asia, so that registrations in the region grow.



Launched in April last year, Djooky is a digital platform whose purpose is to promote musical development around the world and bring artists closer to different audiences, as well as opening new spaces in music industry.

The company is endorsed and co-founded by Brian Malouf, an American multi-platinum producer who has worked with great artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson, Queen, Pearl Jam, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers and Stevie Wonder, to name a few.

The platform receives registrations from artists from around the world

Djooky is open for registration by composers, amateur and professional musicians of any musical genre. To this day, artists from six continents have registered. To obtain DMA recognition, artists and / or composers will be able to register only one song before February 20, 2021, the date on which three stages of the contest will begin, which include national, continental and global voting rounds.

The jury includes British two-time Ivor Novello Award winner and Grammy nominee Sacha Skarbek, best known for writing James Blunt's hit singles "You're Beautiful" and "Goodbye My Lover," as well as the hit of Miley Cyrus "Wrecking Ball"; award-winning musician and songwriter and four-time Grammy nominee Patrice Rushen, who composed and recorded the hit song "Forget Me Nots"; and Justin Gray, who has collaborated with various artists, such as Avril Lavigne, Mariah Carey, David Bisbal, Luis Fonsi and Amy Winehouse among others. The representative from Asia is Mike Angelo.

The awards

Artists can win a trip to Capitol Studios (LA, USA), the opportunity to record a song with world-class production teams, coaching sessions with the world's best music experts, and cash prizes.