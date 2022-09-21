BEDANDBASICS Opens Experience Centre in Kaki Bukit

Shop designer sofas, storage beds, mattresses, home goods & furniture at BEDANDBASICS' first ever experience centre in Kaki Bukit. Explore Japanese furniture, hybrid mattresses & space saving furniture at affordable prices. Visit today!

BEDANDBASICS, online furniture retailer, has just opened its first ever experience centre in Kaki Bukit, Singapore (East). Customers can now shop for BEDANDBASICS’ bestselling furniture in-store.

The experience centre features some of BEDANDBASICS’ most popular furniture & bedding products including their Japanese designer sofas, wooden bed frames, space saving furniture and more. The store also carries their bestselling Nuloft mattresses, one of Singapore’s highest rated mattress brands.

“Our aim is to be our customer’s favorite way to shop for their homes. As consumer demand shifts towards omnichannel retail experiences, we’re committed to bridging the online gap. The experience centre is an important step in that direction. ”- Ryan Wong, Managing Director, BEDANDBASICS

The customers in-store are also enjoying this new shopping experience with BEDANDBASICS. “The place is clean and has a variety of items”, said Mr. Lee, a customer visiting the experience center, “Nice service from the staff” added Mr. Daniel.

BEDANDBASICS is home to some of Singapore’s highest rated furniture. They stock a wide range of exclusive designer furniture at affordable prices. By collaborating with designers in China, Japan & Italy, BEDANDBASICS provides quality furniture at unmatched value.

More information about the experience centre can be found on https://www.bedandbasics.sg/

About Us: Started in 2017, BEDANDBASICS is one of Singapore’s fastest growing eCommerce furniture retailers. Through their commitment to quality & constant innovation, they aim to offer products that enrich the lives of their customers. They attribute their success to their innovative business model that cuts out middlemen and leverages an efficient inventory management system, to deliver exclusive designer furniture to Singaporean households at a fraction of the price.

