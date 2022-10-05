Bedsure Honors its 7th Year with Offers for Various Occasions

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2016, Bedsure has brought warm, cozy, and comfortable home textile products to families worldwide. As Bedsure, a global leading home textile brand with over 25 million cozy customers served, celebrates its 7th year, the brand recognizes that its success is inalienable to the mass support from the customers. Additionally, with Bedsure's anniversary concurrent with Amazon's Prime Day, Bedsure is enabling even greater affordability on its products, with some products discounted for the first time.

With Amazon's Prime Day right around the corner, Bedsure has already started markdowns on some of the most popular products for the winter season. Coinciding with Bedsure's 7th Anniversary, Bedsure is expanding its offerings to a wider range of products, including the highly anticipated and practical heated blankets for the upcoming winter season, the most versatile and giftable fleece blankets, the all-new fashionable blanket hoodies, and a lot more.

The Most Versatile and Giftable Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket

The Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket is the cornerstone of Bedsure's success. The versatile Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket has been utilized and loved by customers in many places and scenarios. Since launching, customers and the media have appraised the extra soft fleece throw blanket.

"The Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket is the ultimate in comfiness."

-Yahoo! Lifestyle stated in a review.

"Keep you warm in the car, on the plane, or in the terminal."

-USA Today said in an article.

Every year, customers purchase Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blankets for various gifting occasions, such as birthdays, holidays, departing and welcoming parties, and more.

The Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket has received over 100,000 5-Star reviews on Amazon and is currently available in 27 colors and 4 sizes. This blanket will be offered for an additional 20% more affordable during Bedsure's 7th Anniversary celebration.

The Warm and Cozy and Most Winter-Essential Bedsure Ribbed Flannel Heated Blanket

The Bedsure Ribbed Flannel Heated Blanket has been loved by customers looking for extra coziness during colder days since launch. This year, the winter essential heated blanket has received a comprehensive energy and cost efficiency upgrade.

The Bedsure Ribbed Flannel Heated Blanket can heat up to 104°F in as little as 35 minutes, a nearly 40% improvement in efficiency over the industry average. The improved performance delivers warmth and comfort faster and more conveniently while also eliminating the need for a space heater during chilly winter days.

Compared to a high energy-consuming space heater, the Bedsure Ribbed Flannel Heated Blanket can trim off up to 90% in carbon footprints and electricity bills each year. The winter must-have Bedsure Ribbed Flannel Heated Blanket will be available for an additional 20% more affordable during Bedsure's 7th Anniversary celebration.

The Wearable Cozy and Fashionable Comfy Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Hoodie

This year, Bedsure has refreshed its blanket hoodies lineup for a cozier and more versatile experience that allows the wearers to get cozy indoors and outdoors.

With twelve color options available in four sizes, the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Hoodie is now a versatile coziness provider that is suitable for both indoors and outdoors. The relaxed fit trimmed in head-to-waist or head-to-ankle length lets the wearers get cozy without feeling lousy.

The wide range of product specifications lets customers find the exact one that matches their preferences or needs. The all-new versatile blanket hoodie experience will be offered at up to 20% more affordable during the upcoming Bedsure anniversary.

The Perfect Home Décor Item for The Change of A Season - Bedsure Botanical Comforter Set

The Bedsure Botanical Comforter Set adds a spring flower vibe to any bedroom looking for an interior décor upgrade.

This floral comforter set is dyed with a specialized process to ensure its vivid design is fade-free, and its contrasting color reversible design lets sleepers switch up the style with a simple flip.

The elegantly designed matching comforter set has received the Amazon's Choice status and is rated 4.5/5 Stars by over 5,000 customers. The Bedsure Botanical Comforter Set will be discounted for up to 25% off during Amazon's Prime Day.

The full list of Bedsure's offerings can be found on: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/8D364C1E-A5B5-4A23-BED7-91D5BBCF3D8E.

This year marks yet another milestone as Bedsure enters its 7th anniversary. With comprehensive upgrades to the current lineup, tailored campaigns towards each interest group, such as college dorm residents, a greener and more efficient initiative, and more, Bedsure is continuing its mission to provide every family with good home textile products at a great value.

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 25 million customers in the US and Europe. Since its founding, Bedsure has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.