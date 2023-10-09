Bee Wild Outside Unveils Innovative Refillable Sunscreen System for Sustainable Outdoor Adventures

Live on Kickstarter, Bee Wild Outside offers clean, compact, and refillable sunscreen for outdoor adventures.

Bee Wild Outside, a revolutionary new refillable sunscreen for life on-the-go, is live on global platform Kickstarter and a breakout crowdfunding success story having raised over 120% of their initial raise goal in under 10 days.

Each year, an estimated 110M units of sunscreen packaged in single-use plastic is sold in the US. Those empty bottles are piling up in landfills, littering the planet, and contributing to the plastic pollution crisis in the oceans. Founded with a deep connection to nature and love for outdoor adventure, Bee Wild Outside is on a mission to to make sunscreen easy and convenient to use while removing single-use plastic and toxic chemicals from daily sun care protection.

“I’ve been outdoorsy my whole life. I disliked the feeling of greasy sunscreen and didn’t want to contribute to the waste stream with single-use plastics or sunscreen that was toxic to my body and the ocean,” says founder and CEO Alexandra Merlino on the inspiration behind the project. “So, I opted for protective clothing. Yet I still developed skin cancer. I knew there was a better solution out there so I set out to create something sustainable for the planet and for people.”

Bee Wild Outside's Refillable Sunscreen System is the best way to protect skin, while keeping the planet safe:



“After two-years in development we are excited to introduce the Bee Wild Outside refillable sunscreen to outdoor enthusiasts and eco-conscious individuals.. Our goal is to provide a sustainable sunscreen alternative that doesn't compromise on quality or performance and that makes applying and reapplying sunscreen more convenient. Together, we can protect ourselves from the sun while protecting our planet,” adds co-founder Kathy Silva.

Bee Wild Outside is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/beewildoutside1/bee-wild-outside-refillable-sunscreen-for-life-on-the-go

About Bee Wild Outside

Founded in 2021, Bee Wild Outside is disrupting the sun care industry with their bold packaging innovations and clean formulas. Putting people and planet before profit, Bee Wild Outside is removing toxic chemicals and single-use plastics from daily sun care routines and replacing them with clean, simple, and convenient solutions that are good for you, good for your planet.

For more information on Bee Wild Outside please visit beewildoutside.com

