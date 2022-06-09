BeeCruise Opens "GODZILLA Global Flagship Store" on Tmall Global on June 9

- In Celebration of Grand Opening, Giveaway Items to Be Offered, Including Realistically Reproduced and Spectacular "Godzilla Bust Magnet," and Lottery Giveaway Campaign for "Godzilla Solar Mascot" Also to Be Held -

TOKYO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeeCruise Inc., a subsidiary of BEENOS Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section: 3328) and supports cross-border e-commerce (EC) and Japanese content exports, opened "GODZILLA Global Flagship Store" ( https://godzilla.tmall.hk/ ) on Tmall Global ( https://www.tmall.hk/ ), the biggest cross-border EC platform in China operated by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., on June 9, 2022.

Godzilla is a globally popular monster that appeared in movies such as "Godzilla vs. Kong," which became a smash hit in China as well. GODZILLA Global Flagship Store is an official online shop for Godzilla goods where one can directly buy officially licensed items that are sold in Japan. To commemorate the grand opening of the store, Godzilla giveaway items such as the realistically reproduced and spectacular "Godzilla Bust Magnet" will be offered as novelties, and a lottery giveaway event for "Godzilla Solar Mascot" will also be held. Furthermore, Gigantic Series Godzilla (2016) Clear Red Version exclusive for Godzilla Store, a 47 cm x 83 cm gigantic figure and great hit in Japan since its sales on May 22, will be sold through Tmall Global.

A sales campaign targeting the annual "618 shopping festival," China's second-largest e-commerce shopping event, will be launched while other promotional activities for novelties and goods exclusively handled by Tmall Global are scheduled to be conducted in the future.

GODZILLA Global Flagship Store: https://godzilla.tmall.hk/

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202205181336/_prw_PI8fl_7aVycn4X.jpg

Grand Opening Campaign 1: Giveaway campaign

Period: Start from June 9 (Thursday)

*The campaign will end as soon as the items run out.

Details: Goods such as "Godzilla Bust Magnet" will be offered as giveaway items.

Who are entitled to participate in the campaign?: Those who have spent 249 yuan or more at GODZILLA Global Flagship Store

To commemorate the store's grand opening, customers who have spent 249 yuan or more at GODZILLA Global Flagship Store will receive, realistically reproduced and spectacular "Godzilla (1989) Magnetic Key Ring"; those who have spent 399 yuan or more will receive "Godzilla Bust Magnet" and "Godzilla (1954) Magnetic Key Ring" as well.

Godzilla Bust Magnet: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202205181336/_prw_PI2fl_Cm33ETUc.jpg

Godzilla (1954) Magnetic Key Ring: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202205181336/_prw_PI6fl_k8Ffch7X.jpg

Godzilla (1989) Magnetic Key Ring: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202205181336/_prw_PI5fl_097T39HH.jpg

Grand Opening Campaign 2: Winners selected in a drawing will be presented with "Godzilla Solar Mascot."

Period: From June 9 (Thursday) to June 30 (Thursday)

Details: Six winners in a drawing will be presented with "Godzilla Solar Mascot."

Who are entitled to participate in the campaign?: Those who have done shopping at GODZILLA Global Flagship Store during the campaign period, added the store to their favorites on the Tmall site, and shared it on social media.

Six winners selected in a drawing from among customers satisfying all the three requirements below will be presented with "Godzilla Solar Mascot" that can be activated by sunlight or fluorescent light.

Purchase goods at GODZILLA Global Flagship Store during the campaign period

Add GODZILLA Global Flagship Store to the purchaser's favorites on the Tmall site

Share GODZILLA Global Flagship Store on social media

Application method: Details are available on the store's page ( https://godzilla.tmall.hk/ ).

Overview of GODZILLA Global Flagship Store

Grand opening day: June 9 (Thursday), 2022

URL: https://godzilla.tmall.hk/

Goods handled by the store: Goods featuring Godzilla appearing in special effects monster movies produced by Toho Co., Ltd. and other Toho official monster character goods, as well as limited-time-only figures, and so on.

Product samples:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202205181336/_prw_PI7fl_2m937STr.jpg

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202205181336/_prw_PI9fl_YdFyxWVy.jpg

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202205181336/_prw_PI4fl_PZhnRubu.jpg

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202205181336/_prw_PI3fl_1GFlFlw7.jpg