BeeCruise's E-commerce Site "Buyee" Presents "Japanese Stamps Special Feature" for Half-price International Shipping Fee Until Sunday, February 28

TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BeeCruise Inc., a subsidiary of the BEENOS Group, will host a "Japanese Stamps Special Feature" on its e-commerce site "Buyee" to bring the charms of Japan to Taiwanese and Hong Kong customers. A promotional campaign offering a half-price international shipping fee is underway from Friday, February 12, to Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105591/202102151019/_prw_PI1fl_HGEEG4zw.jpg

Buyee's "Japanese Stamps Special Feature" page features Japanese stamps with subjects such as Ukiyo-e print art, sumo, national treasures, and food. Even with the current travel restriction times, customers can still enjoy Japanese culture through these stamps. Items from famed carmaker Nissan as well as original FurBaby goods with adorable dogs and cats are also on offer. The half-price international shipping fee promotional campaign is taking place until February 28, 2021. Purchase these special, uniquely Japanese items in the comfort of each customer's own home.

Please Visit:

URL: https://media.buyee.jp/pr/special_recommended_stamp/cht

Product Examples: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202102151019?p=images

Campaign Overview

Half-Price International Shipping Fee Promotion

Period: February 12 (Fri.), 12:00 a.m. - February 28, 2021 (Sun.), 11:59 p.m. (JST)

Details: A coupon will be issued for half off international shipping fees from Japan.

*Please note that if the number of issued coupons reaches the upper limit, this period may be subject to change.

International support provided by Buyee

- Website translation: Japanese, English, Chinese (traditional and simplified)

- Payment options: PayPal, Alipay, UnionPay, major credit cards

- Multilingual customer support: Will mediate between the customer and e-commerce site in Japanese, English and Chinese (traditional and simplified)

- Shipping methods: EMS, SAL, Priority Mail International, sea mail, DHL, etc.

- Insurance services: Buyee's original-quality assurance and shipping protection services available